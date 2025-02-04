Weight Loss Tips: 10 Budget-Friendly Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight

Losing weight is essential for overall health as excess weight increases the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. It also puts stress on joints, leads to fatigue, and affects mental well-being. Maintaining a healthy weight improves metabolism, boosts energy levels, and enhances self-confidence. Diet changes play a crucial role in weight loss by helping to create a calorie deficit while providing essential nutrients. By making smart food choices, weight loss becomes sustainable and more budget-friendly. In this article, we list some of the best budget-friendly foods you must add to your diet.

Budget-friendly foods you can add to your diet if you want to lose weight

1. Oats

Oats are one of the best budget-friendly weight-loss foods because they are rich in fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which keeps you full for hours. They stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing sudden hunger pangs.

2. Lentils

Lentils (dal) are packed with protein and fibre, both of which help promote satiety and muscle retention during weight loss. They are affordable, versatile, and easy to cook. A bowl of dal provides essential nutrients like iron, folate, and magnesium, making it a great weight-loss-friendly meal.

3. Eggs

Eggs are an inexpensive source of high-quality protein and essential vitamins. They keep you full for longer, reducing overall calorie intake. Eating eggs for breakfast can help control hunger throughout the day and boost metabolism.

4. Curd

Curd (dahi) is a budget-friendly, protein-rich food that promotes weight loss by supporting gut health and increasing satiety. The probiotics in curd aid digestion, and the high protein content keeps you full longer. Choose plain, unsweetened curd to avoid added sugars and unnecessary calories.

5. Chickpeas

Chickpeas (chana) are a high-protein, high-fibre legume that aids in weight loss by keeping you full and reducing appetite. They are affordable and the complex carbohydrates in chickpeas provide energy without causing sugar spikes.

6. Seasonal vegetables

Locally available vegetables like spinach, carrots, cabbage, and bell peppers are packed with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They are low in calories but high in volume, meaning you can eat large portions without exceeding your calorie intake.

7. Brown rice

Brown rice is an affordable whole grain that contains more fibre and nutrients than white rice. It keeps blood sugar levels stable and provides sustained energy, preventing overeating. Swapping white rice with brown rice in meals can significantly improve weight-loss efforts while keeping meals filling and nutritious.

8. Bananas

Bananas are a budget-friendly fruit rich in fibre and potassium. They provide natural energy, reduce bloating, and keep digestion healthy. Eating a banana before workouts or as a snack can help curb sugar cravings and keep you satisfied without consuming unhealthy snacks.

9. Peanuts

Peanuts are an inexpensive source of healthy fats and protein that help keep hunger at bay. They also promote metabolism and prevent overeating. Opting for natural peanut butter or roasted peanuts instead of processed snacks can be a great weight-loss strategy while staying within a budget.

10. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are fibre-rich, low in calories, and packed with vitamins. They have a naturally sweet taste that can satisfy sugar cravings while keeping you full for longer. Their slow-digesting carbohydrates help maintain energy levels and prevent sudden hunger spikes.

Weight loss doesn't have to be expensive. These foods keep you full, boost metabolism, and help create a sustainable calorie deficit, making healthy weight loss more accessible and affordable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.