8 Budget-Friendly Foods To Boost Your Immunity In Monsoon

Budget-friendly foods can definitely boost immunity, especially during the monsoon season when the risk of infections, colds, flu, and digestive issues increases. Many affordable, nutrient-dense foods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins (especially C, A, E), minerals like zinc and iron, and natural anti-inflammatory compounds that strengthen the body's defence mechanisms. During monsoon, humidity and sudden temperature fluctuations weaken immunity, so incorporating seasonal and local foods that support gut health, fight microbes, and keep inflammation low is vital. Fortunately, India has a range of inexpensive superfoods that are both healing and immune-supportive. Below we share a list of budget-friendly foods to boost immunity in monsoon.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic that supports immune function. Curcumin, its main compound, helps fight infections and reduces inflammation. Just a pinch added to warm milk, lentils, or curries can work wonders. Turmeric is affordable, easily available in Indian kitchens, and highly potent for immunity, especially in the monsoon when infections are rampant.

2. Garlic

Garlic is a natural antibiotic and immune enhancer. Its compound allicin helps fight bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Regular consumption whether raw, in cooked meals, or in chutneys, can help the body resist colds and infections common in monsoon. Garlic is cost-effective, long-lasting, and powerfully protective.

3. Ginger

Ginger is excellent for soothing the throat, reducing inflammation, and improving digestion—all of which are helpful during monsoon. It enhances immunity by stimulating circulation and reducing oxidative stress. Adding ginger to tea, soups, or dals is a simple and inexpensive way to stay healthy.

4. Seasonal fruits like guava and amla

These are rich in Vitamin C, which boosts white blood cell production and strengthens the immune system. Guava and amla are both easily available and inexpensive in many parts of India during monsoon. They also support skin health and respiratory strength.

5. Curd

Fermented foods like curd are loaded with probiotics that strengthen the gut microbiome. A healthy gut is key to strong immunity. During monsoon, when digestion slows, a little fresh curd (not too cold) helps maintain gut health, but it should be consumed during the day to avoid dampness in the body.

6. Leafy greens like methi and spinach

Rich in iron, folate, and Vitamin A, these greens support immune cell production and function. Cooking them properly is crucial in monsoon to avoid waterborne diseases. They're affordable and can be added to parathas, curries, or dals.

7. Drumstick leaves

Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with iron and antioxidants. They're known to boost immunity and fight free radicals. Widely grown and inexpensive in rural and semi-urban India, moringa is a forgotten immunity booster worth including in the diet.

8. Besan

Gram flour is packed with protein and is naturally warming. Monsoon snacks made from besan like pakoras (in moderation), cheelas, or besan laddoos can offer comfort and nutrition. It's also rich in B vitamins that support immune regulation and energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.