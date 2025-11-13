Salman Khan's 'Rigorous' Workout Schedule Helped Armaan Malik Shed 15 Kg: "I Was Looking My Leanest Ever"

Armaan Malik has captured the hearts of millions of fans with his soulful voice and versatility as a singer, songwriter, and music composer. Having gained fame through his YouTube covers, Armaan made his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho.

The singer revealed that Salman suggested he and his brother ‌Amaal Malik appear shirtless in his music video and made them undergo a ‘rigorous dance and workout schedule.' He lost around 10-15 kgs during the whole process.

In an interaction with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Armaan said, "I had the desire to become India's Justin Bieber.” He recalled that he showed his album to Salman Khan, who “loved two of my tracks”. The singer added, "Salman bhai said that I should not release this album because he wanted to use one or two songs for his film. That's how our Bollywood debut happened."

Armaan further revealed that Salman wanted him to appear shirtless in the music video. “He put me and Amaal in the starting, like you both will be in the video song – Love you till the end. He gave me a warning…you are going to be shirtless…I was like, this is not possible. We‘re both healthy kids, khaana aur gaana we love," he said.

The singer credited Salman Khan for his dramatic weight loss, revealing that the actor pushed him to follow a “rigorous dance and workout schedule." He recalled, "I lost around 10-15 kilos…I was looking my leanest ever…thankfully, shirt nahi utaari….unhone bola who sirf tujhe daraane ke liye tha (thankfully, I was not required to take off my shirt…he said…it was only to scare me.)”

After his Bollywood debut in Jai Ho, Armaan Malik gained widespread recognition and commercial success with his songs, Kaun Tujhe and Besabriyaan, in the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. His discography includes numerous chart-topping tracks, including Sooraj Dooba Hain, Kar Gayi Chull, Aashiq Surrender Hua and more.

