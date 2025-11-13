Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On Losing 50 Kg Over 4 Years: "I Was Lucky To Have My Mother's Support"

Arjun Kapoor has always been vocal about his struggles with obesity and body image issues.

During a session at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit in Mumbai, the 40-year-old actor spoke about losing 50 kg for his first film Ishaqzaade (2012), a transformation he credits to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

"Losing 50 kg took me four years. I was lucky to have my mother's support. But most people don't have that kind of emotional or financial backing," Arjun said.

Talking about his mother's death, he added, "When you lose your backbone at 25, what can the world do to you? I've faced enough to know I can take on anything."

Arjun's mother, film producer Mona Shourie Kapoor, died due to multiple organ failure in 2012. She was battling cancer and was 48 at the time of death.

The actor emphasised the importance of prioritising mental health. He encouraged young people to shed the stigma associated with seeking therapy.

He said, "There's nothing wrong with being vulnerable. The strongest people are those who can acknowledge their emotions. When you talk openly, you realise how smart and sensible you are. You just need an outlet, and therapy gives you that."

Last year, Arjun Kapoor had opened up about being diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition that can slow down metabolism and cause weight gain.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor said, "I haven't always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto's disease, which is an extension of thyroid. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into distress... your body is in fight-or-flight mode."

"That (Hashimoto's disease) happened to be when I was 30, and I defied it and I said, 'No, this can't be'. My mom (Mona Shourie Kapoor) used to have it, and my sister (Anshula Kapoor) also has it... If I look back today, I can see myself and my body changing through the course of my films. Now that is 2015-16, that's seven-eight years of me holding that physical trauma and then my films not panning out at the same time," he added.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in No Entry 2.