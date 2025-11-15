Apollo Doctor Explains Why Everyone Is Hooked On Mounjaro And Ozempic For Weight Loss

Do you know the dark side of Ozempic faces? Immensely popular as a weight loss administering drug, alongside another trendiest drug known as Mounjaro, it has several side effects on the body. Recently, in a video posted on Instagram by Dr Anshuman Kaushal, an obesity expert by profession, explains what you need to know about the weight loss medications.

In the video, the doctor, in Hindi, can be heard saying, “Every other celebrity's jawline is missing. And the reason is Ozempic faces. And now, Mounjaro has climbed the entire mountain. Yes, this name was kept on Mount Kilimanjaro. Are these drugs really the holy grail of weight loss? Or just the next Netflix scam of pharma? Look, Ozempic and Munjaro, both were made for diabetes.”

How Mounjaro And Ozempic Work For Weight Loss?

For those unaware, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, used alongside diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control. Similarly, Ozempic (semaglutide) is also administered as a once-weekly injection, primarily used to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Contrary to this treatment procedure, the doctor continues, “But the world is worshipping them as a makeover drug for obesity. The mechanism is simple, but brilliant.”

He elaborates, “They have a hormone mimic called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1). It tells the brain, ‘Boss, I'm full. I don't need to eat anything. Let's have fun. Let's focus somewhere else.' And as you won't even think about eating, it slows down gastric emptying in the stomach. Meaning, food stays in the stomach for a longer period of time. And you feel, I'm fasting and I don't feel like eating.”

“Now, Mounjaro is one step ahead. It not only activates GLP-1, but also GIP receptors. Meaning, double action: Appetite control, insulin sensitivity increases, and gastric emptying slows down. Think about it, dual control on the body's hunger remote. Pharma has literally hacked hunger's Wi-Fi,” he shares.

The Hidden Dangers Of Mounjaro And Ozempic

Now, the result? The doctor explains, “Average 15-22% body weight loss,” but it comes with a hefty price tag. He also notes the side effects of Mounjaro and Ozempic. These are:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Ozempic faces

He adds, “When the body fat decreases, so does the collagen. So the face starts to look a little wrinkled. Meaning, the jawline starts to glow. And yes, as soon as the drug stops, the weight goes back. This drug is a pause button, not a delete button. Or you can say it's a weight loss subscription.”

The Real Solution To Weight Loss Is Simple Lifestyle Changes

Bottom line? “Ozempic and Mounjaro are game-changers, but they're not lifestyle replacers. You can't take them forever. 50% people leave them halfway because there's so much nausea and fatigue. Sometimes people leave it because of the cost,” he states.

Further, the doctor explains that 50-60% people regain weight after discontinuing it. He mentions, “Along with that, muscle loss is also a problem. So you have to pay attention to that too. You're eating junk and hoping that GLP-1 will dissolve your guilt. Sorry, boss. Biology doesn't do shortcuts.”

So, what is the real solution for weight loss? The doctor says:

You have to eat slowly

Portion control

Early dinner

Good sleep

Stress management

Avoid addictions

Watch the video here:

In the concluding note, the doctor shares, “This drug is a tool for surgeons. It's not a solution to life. If you're planning GLP-1, then you have to take it under a doctor's strict supervision. Otherwise, it's not a good thing.”

