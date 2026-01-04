From Quitting Alcohol To Weight Lifting: Fitness Coach Shares A Weight Loss Plan To Lose 22 Kg In 3 Months

Weight loss often feels confusing because there is too much information out there. New diets show up every month, workout plans keep changing, and most people end up confused before they even start. In reality, fat loss comes down to a few habits done daily. Consistency matters more than motivation. Simple routines, followed for weeks, bring real change.

A fitness coach from Germany, Kev, shared a detailed post on X explaining how to lose 22 kgs in just three months. His post grabbed attention for its clear and direct approach. He wrote, “This is you: January = Down 10lbs (4.5 kg), March = Down 30lbs (13 kg), May = Down 50lbs (22.6 kg). Sound good? Follow this bulletproof daily routine starting now.”

In the comments section, Kev laid out his full routine step by step:

1. Zero Alcohol

Kev's first rule is strict. “Zero alcohol. Cut it out completely.” He explained that alcohol slows down fat burning and adds empty calories. According to him, alcohol puts your fat-burning ability on pause and makes fat loss harder.

2. Workout First Thing In The Morning

The fitness coach strongly believes in morning workouts. He shared that studies show people make healthier choices throughout the day if they exercise early. His routine is simple – wake up, get electrolytes in and finish your lift before the day gets busy.

4. Lift 3–4 Times A Week

Kev suggests lifting weights three to four times a week. He believes you cannot fix body composition with cardio alone. Strength training helps build and maintain muscle, which is important for burning fat.

5. High Protein Always

Protein is a big part of his plan. The fitness expert wrote, “High protein always.” Protein helps you feel full with fewer calories and ensures you lose fat, not muscle. He suggests aiming for 1g of protein per lb of current bodyweight.

6. Fix Your Sleep Routine

Sleep is not optional in Kev's plan. He explained that better sleep leads to more energy, uplifts mood, and strengthens discipline. All of this makes workouts easier and fat loss more effective.

7. Have Options Everywhere

The fitness coach pointed out that restaurants should not ruin fitness goals. He believes you can make smart choices anywhere. Even fast food can fit your plan if you know what to order.

8. Use A Walking Pad

Kev's final tip is practical. He suggests using a walking pad for 1–2 hours while working. This helps you hit 10,000 steps daily without extra effort.

The fitness coach concluded by saying, “None of this is too difficult, right? You just need to do it.”

