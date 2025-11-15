"Disowning Family, Quitting Politics": Tejashwi Yadav's Sister After RJD Rout

Dropping a bombshell a day after the RJD suffered a devastating loss in the Bihar Assembly elections, party chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has said she is disowning her family and quitting politics.

In a cryptic post on X, Acharya indicated that she had been asked to do so by senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, who is a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav. Acharya, who had donated a kidney to Lalu Yadav in 2022, also appeared to take the blame for something, though it was not clear whether she was referring to the Bihar election defeat or something else.

"I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do ...nd I'm taking all the blame's (sic)," she wrote.

I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family …

This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I'm taking all the blame's — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025

Acharya's post will add to turmoil within the family and the party, which has already seen the expulsion of Lalu Yadav's eldest son, Tej Pratap.

Tej Pratap went on to form the Janshakti Janata Dal, which contested the election solo and also put up a candidate against Tejashwi from the Raghopur Assembly seat. The party did not win a single seat, including Mahua, from where Tej Pratap contested.

Acharya, who was reportedly unhappy over Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion, had been signalling her frustrations with the party even in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, but seemed to post conciliatory messages as well.

Around September, Acharya had unfollowed all political leaders and family members on social media and then put up a post saying misinformation was being spread about her.

"I openly challenge all those with wicked thoughts and those who encourage such people. If anyone can prove that I have ever made any request to anyone for myself or anyone else, and that the claim that I donated my kidney to my respected father is a lie, then I will withdraw from political and public life," she had written on X.

"If those making accusations cannot prove their lies and propaganda, they should have the courage to publicly apologise to me and every mother, sister, and daughter of the country... and pledge never to spread such false information again," she added.

On November 9, however, between the two phases of polling, Acharya had wished her brother Tejashwi on his birthday and praised him and his leadership.

"Young in age, but with a true heart and true to his word. 'Karamveer' - Our dutiful brother Tejashwi. May all your dreams come true, may you turn the dreams of Bihar's youth - along with all the people of Bihar - into reality, and may your life always be filled with happiness," she had posted.

Her other recent posts were also in support of the party.

The RJD managed to win only 25 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly and the opposition Mahagatbhandhan as a whole was restricted to just 35. The NDA, on the other hand, emerged victorious in 202 constituencies.