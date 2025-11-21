Protein And Weight Loss: How Much Protein Do You Need To Eat For Effective Weight Loss

The Indian diet is high in carbohydrates but lacking an adequate supply of protein, which can affect weight loss efforts. As it is stated in The Lancet Journal (2020), Indians need at least a 73% protein boost for shedding weight. The role of protein in weight loss lies in its three mechanisms that need to function in unison to shed those extra kilos, as well as maintain a healthy weight in the long run. The ability to consume enough protein as per the body's requirement can make weight loss effective or ineffective. Let's explore how proper protein consumption helps with effective weight loss.

How Protein Helps With Weight Loss

Protein consumption is responsible for maintaining fullness, regulating the body's metabolism, and preserving muscle quality. This makes for a strong case to assess the protein levels in the body, as a negative energy level balance is responsible for reducing body fat and weight, and overall weight management. There are three major mechanisms involved in protein intake and its effect on weight loss:

1. Increased Satiety

A healthy supply of protein can increase satiety to a greater extent than consuming carbohydrates or fats, which can lead to a reduction in overall energy consumption. This enhanced feeling of fullness is a primary factor in successful weight loss and maintenance. Consuming an adequate amount of protein affects the hunger hormones, so it has a crucial role in regulating hunger, which in turn affects much portion consumed. In the Current Opinion in Gastroenterology (2008) that mentions that consuming high-protein diets reduces calorie intake, responsible for effective weight loss.

2. Hormonal Influence

Consuming an adequate amount of protein as required by the body based on its activity level and lifestyle can induce satiety, aka feeling full. This is influenced by elevated plasma amino acid concentrations and hormone levels, which feed back on the central nervous system to regulate appetite. The hormones such as insulin, glucagon, leptin, and ghrelin influence protein intake, thus regulating weight maintenance.

3. Types of Protein

"Fast" proteins tend to be more satiating in the short term than "slow" proteins, and animal protein can induce higher absorption than vegetable-origin protein. It is also important to consider how a complete protein intake plays a crucial role in overall nutrition, as whey protein, when consumed from plant sources, absorbs faster than processed protein powders. While some plant-based protein powders can be beneficial for losing weight, there is a need to analyse the label for additives and flavourings, as these additions will defeat the purpose of consuming protein for weight loss.

Related Article: Apple Cider Vinegar May Not Really Help Lose Weight: Key Study Retracted

How Much Protein Is Necessary For Weight Loss

The exact amount of protein that needs to be consumed for weight loss is around 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight each day. In general, people should get about 10% to 35% of their calories from protein. This equals about 46 grams of protein a day for women, and 56 grams of protein a day for men. In India, the protein intake for men lies at 60 grams and for women at 55 grams, but these values can differ depending on the health conditions and lifestyle. Now, while the Indian diet may be protein-deficient, there is something to taking too much protein for weight loss, be it in supplement form or through animal or plant sources.

Warning About Protein Supplements

As is the case with most supplements, protein supplements don't actually help with building body mass, as the form of protein changes in composition when consumed in supplement form. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a warning against the use of protein supplements for building body mass.

These supplements, commonly available in the form of protein powders made from eggs, dairy milk, whey, and various plant-based sources such as soybeans, peas, and rice, have gained significant popularity among fitness enthusiasts and people with goals of muscle growth.

The ICMR has mentioned potential drawbacks associated with the regular consumption of these supplements.

Here are the warnings about protein supplements:

Protein powders may contain added sugars, non-caloric sweeteners, and artificial flavorings, which could cancel out their overall health benefits.

Whey protein, which is known for its high content of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), is of particular concern.

While BCAA supplements are necessary for muscle growth and repair, recent evidence shows a possible link between high BCAA intake and an increased risk of certain non-communicable diseases.

The research body pointed out that protein intake exceeding 1.6g/kg/day does "not contribute any further to any gains in muscle mass".

"Consuming high levels of protein, especially in the form of protein supplement powders, is not advisable," it said.

This research serves as a warning that please read the label of the protein supplement that is being consumed and make sure the protein levels are according to your body's needs. While consuming a proper amount of protein is essential for weight loss, there is a need to follow a proper protocol and a certified nutritionist.

Related Articles:

Just 30 Minutes Of Japanese Walking Can Help Boost Heart Health And Support Weight Loss

The Impact Of High-Protein Diets On Colon Health During Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Sharma, M., Kishore, A., Roy, D., & Joshi, K. (2020). A comparison of the Indian diet with the EAT-Lancet reference diet. BMC Public Health.

Halton, T., & Hu, F. (2004). The effects of high protein diets on thermogenesis, satiety, and weight loss: a critical review. Journal of the American College of Nutrition.

Swaminathan, S., Vaz, M., & Kurpad, A. (2012). Protein intakes in India. British Journal of Nutrition. Protein And Weight Loss: How Much Protein Do You Need To Eat For Effective Weight Loss

Kushner, R., & Doerfler, B. (2008). Low-carbohydrate, high-protein diets revisited. Current Opinion in Gastroenterology.