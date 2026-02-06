Weight Loss Tips: Eat These Foods Before Walking To Shed Belly Fat

Weight loss is never an easy road. When you're aiming to lose weight, you will have to take several factors into consideration and this includes your diet, physical activity, sleep, stress and more. Only when all of these are managed well, will you be able to achieve your weight loss goals. Walking is known to be beneficial for weight loss. However, it is also important that you eat the right food before a walking session. When you eat the right food before walking, it can give you energy, stabilise blood sugar, and promote fat burning.

These foods can also help burn fat around the belly by enhancing endurance and reducing hunger. Here are some options with a healthy balance of carbs, proteins, and healthy fats, perfect as pre-walking foods.

Foods To Eat Before Walking To Shed Belly Fat

1. Yoghurt with Berries

Greek yoghurt topped with berries are a good combination. Protein from yoghurt helps in muscle preservation, antioxidants from berries help to fight exercise-induced inflammation, and fibre helps to stabilise blood sugar, making it ideal for pre-walk fat loss. This combo also enhances satiety, high-protein yoghurt snacks reduce food intake later than carb-heavy options. The low glycemic index of berries helps prevent energy crashes during walks. Consume 150g plain Greek yoghurt with a handful of strawberries or blueberries 30-60 minutes prior to your walk.

2. Boiled Eggs

Boiled eggs give complete protein (6-7g per egg) and essential nutrients like B vitamins for energy production and oxygen transport. This fuels your walks while preserving muscle. When paired with carbs, they provide balanced stamina without any digestive issues if eaten 1-2 hours prior. They also support higher calorie expenditure which helps in reducing belly fat.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal stands out as a top pre-walk food due to its slow-digesting carbs and high beta-glucan fibre content. These provide steady energy without insulin spikes that can impact fat metabolism. Studies show it boosts satiety and reduces hunger, helping you burn more calories during brisk walks while controlling overall appetite for weight loss. Prepare a small bowl (half-cup dry oats) with water or low-fat milk 1-2 hours before walking.

4. Banana with Nut Butter

A banana with nut butter gives you quick carbs from the fruit's natural sugars and potassium for cramp prevention. When paired with nut butter's healthy fats and protein, it can prevent mid-walk slumps. This duo fuels the glycogen stores for steady endurance walking, helping in fat utilisation over muscle breakdown. This supports weight loss and reduces belly fat. Eat one medium banana with 1 tbsp almond or peanut butter 20-30 minutes before your walk.

5. Avocado Toast

Avocado toast gives you monounsaturated fats from avocado that slow carb digestion. It also offers stable energy for walks without blood sugar drops. The high-fat and moderate-protein gives you steady fuel, helping your body utilise fat during moderate cardio like walking. Toast 1 slice whole-grain bread with mashed avocado 45-60 minutes ahead of your walk.

6. Apple Slices with Almond Butter

Apple slices dipped in almond butter combines fibre with protein and fats. This combination helps to keep hunger at bay and fat-burning is activated throughout your walk. This snack also improves digestion, lowers cholesterol, and sustains energy due to the antioxidants and nutrients, helping in weight management by reducing overeating later. Slice one medium apple and pair with 1 tbsp almond butter 30 minutes before walking.

7. Handful of Nuts

A small handful of nuts (almonds, walnuts) gives protein, healthy fats like omega-3s, and electrolytes. It also enhances aerobic performance and calorie burn during walks. When you consume them 30-60 minutes before your walk, they can help prevent fatigue, reduce inflammation, and control appetite, allowing for more efficient fat metabolism without excess calories.

8. Boiled Eggs with Whole Grain Crackers

Boiled eggs along with whole-grain crackers provide protein and complex carbs. It releases energy that is ideal for longer walks targeting fat stores. This increases endurance, burns more calories per session, and helps in recovery due to the amino acids. Have 1-2 eggs with 4-5 crackers 60 minutes before the walk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.