Diabetes: Best And Worst Drinks For You Blood Sugars Levels

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health and well-being. When blood sugar levels are well-regulated, the body functions efficiently, making it easier to manage weight. Healthy blood sugar levels also reduce the risk of chronic diseases and maintain a steady energy flow throughout the day. For individuals with diabetes, keeping blood sugar levels within a target range is essential to prevent complications associated with it and ensure a better quality of life.

If left uncontrolled, diabetes can lead to a range of serious health complications, including cardiovascular issues, neuropathy, kidney damage, vision issues, gum disease and reduced blood flow.

Diabetes requires constant, lifelong effort in monitoring and managing blood sugar levels to prevent serious health complications. These self-management strategies involve daily modifications in diet, physical activity, and medication.

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood sugars. Eating right allows a steady flow of glucose into the bloodstream. On the other hand, some foods and drinks can contribute to unnecessary spikes.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a popular gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of best and worst drinks for blood sugar. Here are the details:

Worst drinks for blood sugar:

Regular soda or soft drinks

Packaged fruit juice

Energy drinks

Sports drinks

Milkshakes

Best drinks for blood sugar:

Water

Unsweetened green tea or black tea

Unsweetened black coffee

Lemon water

Kefir or buttermilk

Other tips to maintain healthy blood sugar levels:

1. Eat a well-balanced diet:

Focus on a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables to provide essential nutrients and fibre.

2. Avoid large meals

Eat smaller, more frequent meals to maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day.

3. Monitor carb intake

Be mindful of portion sizes and choose complex carbohydrates over simple sugars to avoid spikes in blood sugar.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water throughout the day can help maintain blood sugar balance and overall health.

5. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise helps regulate blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity and allowing cells to use glucose more efficiently.

6. Limit processed foods

Reduce consumption of processed and sugary foods that can lead to rapid increases in blood sugar.

7. Monitor blood sugar levels

Regular monitoring can help you understand how different foods and activities affect your blood sugar, allowing you make informed choices.

By being mindful of food choices and adopting healthy habits, you can effectively manage blood sugar levels and promote better overall health.

