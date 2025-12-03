Prediabetes Is Often Silent, But Don't Ignore These Subtle Symptoms

Prediabetes is not merely a "borderline" phase; it is an active warning from your body that the metabolic system is struggling. It is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. What makes it dangerous is its silence as most people don't experience noticeable symptoms, allowing the condition to progress quietly. Early detection can prevent the progression to type 2 diabetes and reduce your future risk of micro and macro vascular complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and nerve problems. HbA1c from 5.7% to 6.49% means you have prediabetes.

Common symptoms to watch out for

While many people just feel fine as the symptoms are often unnoticed, there are subtle signs worth paying attention to:

1. Increased hunger and fatigue: When the body becomes insulin-resistant, glucose cannot enter cells efficiently. As a result, you may feel unusually tired even after getting adequate rest or experience frequent hunger because your cells are asking for energy they aren't receiving.

2. Increased thirst and frequent urination: While these are more common in diabetes, early changes in blood glucose levels may trigger a mild increase in thirst or the need to urinate more often than usual.

3. Sudden weight changes: Some patients notice unexplained weight gain due to insulin resistance, while others may lose weight because the body is unable to utilize glucose effectively.

4. Darkening of skin folds: This is one of the most visible warning signs. Velvety, dark patches around the neck, armpits, elbows, or knuckles indicate high insulin levels and early metabolic dysfunction.

5. Blurred vision: Fluctuating sugar levels can cause temporary swelling of the eye lens, leading to intermittent blurred vision.

6. Slow healing of cuts: Even in prediabetes, blood sugar variations can delay wound healing or increase the frequency of mild skin infections

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosis of prediabetes can be simply done with tests like fasting blood sugar, HbA1c levels (5.72 - 6.49), or an oral glucose tolerance test. However, this stage is reversible by making lifestyle intervention. People can opt for the following therapies:

1. Lifestyle therapies

Medical nutrition therapy (MNT): A planned personalised meal created by a dietitian focusing on calorie foods, high-fibre vegetables, healthy fats, and controlled portions.

Structured exercise program: At least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week helps improve insulin sensitivity along with strength training is highly recommended.

2. Medical therapies

Metformin: Often prescribed for high-risk individuals such as those with obesity, PCOS, or strong family history. It reduces insulin resistance and lowers liver glucose production.

Newer therapies: In certain cases, doctors may consider GLP-1 receptor agonists, which help reduce appetite, improve insulin response, and support weight loss.

If you have been experiencing prediabetes symptoms, seek medical help to reverse the condition on time.

(Dr Mohit Saran, Consultant - Internal Medicine and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram)

