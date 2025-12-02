"Medication Alone Won't Reverse Obesity": WHO Issues Guidelines On GLP-1 Drugs

Obesity affects more than one billion people worldwide. To address this growing health challenge, the World Health Organisation has released its first guideline on the use of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies (a class of drugs like semaglutide, liraglutide, and tirzepatide) for treating obesity. In recent years, the prevalence of obesity has skyrocketed and was associated with 3.7 million deaths worldwide in 2024. Urbanisation, increased consumption of high-calorie fast foods, and a decline in physical activity are contributing factors to this alarming trend. Uncontrolled obesity is linked to several serious health conditions, including type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer.

Introduction of GLP-1 for managing obesity

For the unversed, Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a hormone that plays a key role in glucose metabolism and appetite regulation. In recent years, GLP-1 receptor agonists have gained traction as a treatment for obesity. These medications mimic the action of GLP-1, helping to reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness, leading to reduced calorie intake.

The growing popularity of these medications stems from their dual benefits of aiding weight loss and improving glucose control in those with type 2 diabetes. In September 2025, the World Health Organisation (WHO) included GLP-1 therapies in its Essential Medicines List for the management of type 2 diabetes in high-risk populations. However, this new guideline provides conditional recommendations for using these therapies to manage obesity. The guideline emphasises a holistic strategy that includes healthy diets, regular physical activity and support from health professionals.

The new WHO guidance highlights two key conditional recommendations:

Adults, excluding pregnant women, may use GLP-1 therapies for the long-term management of obesity. Although the effectiveness of these therapies in treating obesity and enhancing metabolic and other results is clear, the recommendation is conditional due to limited evidence regarding their long-term effectiveness and safety, issues related to maintenance and discontinuation, their current costs, insufficient health-system readiness, and potential implications for equity.

WHO also states that patients prescribed GLP-1 therapies should also be offered intensive behavioural interventions, including structured programs focusing on healthy diet and physical activity, to maximise outcomes.

Medication alone won't reverse obesity on a global level

The WHO guideline emphasises that medicines alone will not solve the problem. Addressing obesity requires a comprehensive approach. “Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognises that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The global health body calls for countries to:

Create healthier environments that support healthy living and prevent obesity in the first place

Identify and support high-risk individuals through early screening

Ensure access to person-centred care for those living with obesity.

The new guideline also focuses on the affordability and supply of GLP-1 drugs. WHO estimates that even with a rapid scale-up of manufacturing, GLP-1 drugs may reach fewer than 10% of those who could benefit by 2030.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.