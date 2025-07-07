Weight Loss Ad Sparks Controversy: "Don't Promote Obesity, It's A lifestyle Disease," Say Experts

Obesity has long been a topic of discussion. While it is often portrayed as a result of poor lifestyle choices, in recent years, it has increasingly been marketed as a medical condition that warrants pharmaceutical intervention. Recently, a front-page ad in a leading newspaper has raised several questions about obesity management and treatment. The advertorial promotes obesity as a disease and encourages individuals to resort to medical interventions. Several doctors and experts have expressed their concerns about this advertisement and highlighted how the weight loss market has changed the whole narrative surrounding obesity.

Rise of the weight loss market

With the launch of Mounjaro and Wegovy (weight loss drugs) in India, the biological and genetic components of obesity have gained evident recognition. The portrayal of obesity as solely a medical condition further overshadows the importance of preventive measures and lifestyle modifications. This marketing shift also raises questions about the commercialisation of health issues and the profit-driven motives of pharmaceutical giants.

Lifestyle modifications over weight loss drugs: The choice matters

The reliance on weight loss medications can fuel a misconception that obesity can be resolved without addressing the underlying lifestyle issues.

Obesity management is more than just shedding kilos. Obesity is a common risk factor for several serious health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, fatty liver and others. Obesity management must focus on a diverse approach that improves overall health, reducing the risk of related conditions rather than depending on temporary fixes.

"Dependence on weight loss drugs is not the healthiest way to lose weight. Also, using weight loss drugs is not an easy approach as these medications are strictly available on prescription. There is a classical criterion, whether you have diabetes, arthritis or if your BMI is more than 30. "

"These weight loss drugs are not a replacement for lifestyle choices. One should primarily focus on preventing obesity by restricting fat and sugar content and exercising regularly," said Dr. Ashish Gautam, Senior Robotic, Bariatric, and Gastrointestinal Surgeon at Max Hospital.

On the other hand, Dr. Vaibhav Singhal, Consultant - Endocrinology at Max Hospital suggests that a combination of both might help. "Obesity can be genetic or a result of some health condition. A combination of both, weight loss medication nd healthy lifestyle choices might help achieve effective results, especially when diet and exercise become ineffective or when the BMI is severely high."

"These drugs do have side effects like nausea, vomiting, and digestive issues but can be easily managed. Also, weight loss drugs should be coupled with diet and lifestyle modifications to shed weight and reduce the overall risk of diseases associated with obesity," he added.

What are the healthiest ways to reverse obesity?

The classification of obesity can impact an individual's approach to treatment. While using injectables for weight loss can seem appealing due to their convenience, they often come with risks and side effects. The foundation of effective weight management lies in adopting a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle choices.

1. Eat a well-balanced diet

A well-rounded diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables can not only promote weight loss but also nourish the body. Portion control, understanding serving sizes and mindful eating can help individuals become more aware of their eating habits.

2. Stay physically active

Engaging in regular exercise, whether through structured workouts or simply finding ways to be active throughout the day, can significantly aid weight loss efforts. Regular physical activity also improves mood and energy levels.

3. Behavioural changes

Small behavioural changes such as setting realistic goals, tracking progress, and seeking social support can maximise the effect of your weight loss efforts. Stress management also plays a key role in weight management.

4. Stay consistent

Weight loss does not happen overnight. Continuous efforts can make it easier to sustain habits that support weight loss over the long term.

Additionally, surgical options, such as bariatric surgery, can be effective for certain individuals, however, they do not replace the need for lifestyle changes that support overall well-being.

"Obesity reversal is possible with diet and lifestyle modifications. However, it is a very demanding task involving eating right and exercising regularly without fail. Also, it is important to achieve these results sustainably," Dr. Gautam added.

Obesity is a complex condition which can be effectively addressed by focusing on nutritious eating, regular physical activity, and staying consistent. A holistic approach centred on healthy lifestyle choices can help individuals achieve sustainable results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.