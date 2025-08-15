PM Modi Sounds Alarm On Rising Obesity, Urges Indians To Cut Cooking Oil Use By 10%

In his 79th Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shifted focus from politics to a pressing health concern: the rapid rise of obesity in India. Speaking to millions of citizens in an address that lasted 103 minutes, he highlighted how lifestyle changes, poor dietary habits, and reduced physical activity are fuelling a wave of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

"In the coming years, obesity can become a major challenge for our country," the Prime Minister said. "If every family decides to reduce the use of cooking oil by 10%, it will benefit the health of the nation."

The 'Cooking Oil' Connection

PM Modi's call to action was clear and measurable-cut down cooking oil consumption by 10%. The message targets a key driver of poor health: excessive intake of refined oils and fried foods. Nutritionists have long warned that high oil consumption, especially oils high in saturated and trans fats, contributes to weight gain, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular risks.

The PM urged Indians to embrace traditional cooking methods that use less oil, rely more on steaming, roasting, and boiling, and incorporate diverse plant-based ingredients.

Lifestyle Overhaul Needed

PM Modi's speech went beyond dietary advice. He pressed for daily exercise as a non-negotiable part of life, recommending yoga, walking, cycling, and home-based workouts. He also suggested rediscovering traditional Indian dietary wisdom, which historically balanced cereals, pulses, vegetables, and seasonal fruits without overreliance on packaged and processed foods.

Why This Warning Matters Now

India's obesity problem is no longer confined to cities. According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), the following points should raise alarm bells well beyond PM Modi's Independence Day address:

24% of women and 23% of men in India are overweight or obese, a sharp rise from NFHS-4 (2015-16), which recorded 20.7% and 18.6% respectively.

Urban obesity rates are higher, but rural areas are catching up due to increased consumption of calorie-dense foods and more sedentary lifestyles.

The Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) Study (2023) also reported further facts that have a link to obesity and NCDs in India:

101 million Indians have diabetes.

136 million have prediabetes-much of it linked to excess body weight.

Childhood obesity is also on the rise. AIIMS studies show a 5-14% prevalence among school-aged children, with urban private school students most at risk.

Obesity's Long-Term Impact

Experts warn that obesity increases the risk of multiple chronic conditions:

Type 2 diabetes

Hypertension & cardiovascular disease

Certain cancers, including breast and colon cancer

Osteoarthritis due to joint stress

If left unchecked, the economic burden of obesity-related illnesses could overwhelm India's healthcare system. The World Obesity Federation predicts that by 2035, nearly 1 in 3 Indians could be overweight or obese.

A National Mission For Health

PM Modi framed the fight against obesity as both a personal responsibility and a collective mission. His suggestion, to cut oil usage by 10%, is simple enough to be adopted nationwide without major cost implications.

"Let us pledge to gift the next generation a healthier nation," Modi urged, "where fitness is celebrated as much as festivals."

His remarks also align with ongoing government campaigns like Fit India Movement and Poshan Abhiyaan, which promote healthier eating, active lifestyles, and nutritional awareness.

Takeaway For Households

If you are inspired by PM Modi's address and call to action, here are a few simple steps you could adopt immediately to fight the rising obesity rates in India:

Measure oil before cooking, don't pour directly from the container.

Opt for healthier oils (mustard, groundnut, rice bran) in moderation.

Use cooking methods other than frying, like steaming, boiling, etc. to reduce oil needs.

Limit deep-fried foods to occasional treats.

Incorporate activity into family routines, because even 30 minutes a day helps.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

