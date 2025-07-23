How Indians Can Reduce Their Risk Of Obesity

Obesity is becoming increasingly common in India, particularly in urban areas, due to a shift in lifestyle and dietary habits. Sedentary routines, high consumption of processed and fast foods, stress, and reduced physical activity have led to a rise in overweight and obesity among both adults and children. This condition increases the risk of various health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. In this article, we outline some tips Indians can follow today to reduce their risk of obesity.

10 Ways indians can reduce their risk of obesity:

1. Eat home-cooked, balanced meals

Opting for freshly prepared meals at home instead of eating out can help control portion sizes and avoid excess oil, sugar, and salt. A traditional Indian thali with dal, sabzi, whole grains like roti or rice, and curd can offer a nutrient-dense, balanced diet that supports healthy weight.

2. Include more fibre-rich foods

Foods like whole grains (millets, oats, brown rice), legumes, fruits, and vegetables help improve digestion and keep you fuller for longer. Fibre slows down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, reducing hunger pangs and preventing overeating.

3. Cut down on refined carbs and sugar

Refined foods like maida-based snacks, sugary chai, sweets, and sugary drinks are commonly consumed in Indian households. Limiting these can prevent rapid spikes in blood sugar and fat accumulation. Switch to natural sweeteners and whole grain alternatives when possible.

4. Practice portion control

Traditional Indian meals are often served generously, leading to overeating. Using smaller plates, measuring portions, and being mindful while eating can help avoid consuming excess calories, even when eating healthy foods.

5. Avoid late-night eating

Many Indians tend to eat dinner late at night, which can disrupt metabolism. Try to finish dinner at least 2–3 hours before sleeping and keep it light. This allows the body to digest food properly and reduces the chances of fat storage.

6. Stay physically active daily

Regular exercise, whether it's walking, yoga, dancing, or strength training, is essential to burn calories and maintain a healthy metabolism. Even simple lifestyle changes like using stairs, walking to nearby places, or standing more can help.

7. Hydrate with water, not sugary drinks

Many Indians consume sugary sodas, sweetened lassis, or juices frequently. Replacing these with plain water, lemon water, or herbal teas can significantly cut down daily calorie intake and support fat loss.

8. Manage stress with mindfulness

Stress-induced eating is common and can contribute to weight gain. Practices like meditation, deep breathing, or spending time in nature can help manage stress and reduce emotional or binge eating tendencies.

9. Sleep well and on time

Irregular or insufficient sleep can mess with hunger hormones and increase cravings. Indians, especially students and working professionals, must prioritise 7–8 hours of quality sleep to support metabolism and weight control.

10. Limit packaged and deep-fried snacks

Chips, namkeen, bhujia, and fried street foods are high in unhealthy fats and calories. Reducing their intake and switching to roasted, steamed, or homemade snacks like sprouts chaat or roasted makhana can help control weight gain.

Indians can significantly reduce their risk of obesity by making conscious changes to their diet, increasing physical activity, and adopting healthier habits tailored to their cultural and regional lifestyles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.