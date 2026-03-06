UPSC Topper Channels Inner Adnan Sami, Sings <i>'Lift Kara De'</i>

UPSC CSE Topper 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 topper Anuj Agnihotri, who is also a doctor by profession, sang the song "Mujhko bhi to lift kara de" by Adnan Sami while speaking to NDTV.

This was Agnihotri's third attempt at the prestigious examination. In his first attempt, he was selected for the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), where he is currently undergoing training.

He revealed that he had actually learned the song while preparing for his UPSC interview, in case he was asked to sing.

Sharing a message for aspirants, he said: "Keep your motivation intact, keep working hard, and you will achieve success in some form."

No Fixed Time For Study

Speaking about his study routine, he said that he did not follow a strict schedule and studied depending on the situation.

"I didn't keep a fixed time for studying; it depended on the situation. On average, I would say I studied around eight hours." he said.

Explaining his decision to shift from medicine to civil services, he shared that he wanted to create a larger impact through administrative work.

"I completed my graduation in MBBS, and after that I moved towards UPSC Civil Services. My motivation was that while I could do a lot as a doctor, by enlarging the impact through civil services, I can contribute more." he added.

Reacting to his success in the examination, he said that the achievement still feels surreal.

"I am feeling very good. It's taking time to process, but I feel amazing." Agnihotri said.

Anuj Agnihotri topped the CSE examination, while Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks respectively. A total of 958 candidates have qualified for the IAS, IFS, IPS and other posts.

The commission has witheld result of two candidates and the result of 348 recommeded candidates has been kept provisional, according to the official notice.

"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," UPSC said in a statement.

The written CSE examination was held in August, 2025, while the personality test was conducted betwen December, 2025 and February, 2026.

