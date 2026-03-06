Kota Doctor Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025 In 3rd Attempt, Credits 'Luck' For Success

In a proud moment for Rajasthan, Kota's Anuj Agnihotri has secured the top rank in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2025. A doctor by profession, Anuj opted for Medical Science as his optional subject in the examination.

Speaking to NDTV after his achievement, the 26-year-old said, "I consider luck as the major factor behind my success."

Anuj's journey to the top was far from easy. This was his third attempt at the prestigious examination. In his first attempt, he was selected for the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), where he is currently undergoing training.

A firm believer in self-discipline and perseverance, Anuj relied largely on online coaching and supplemented his preparation with interview guidance from Ensure IAS in Delhi.

Sachin Jain, an Indian Revenue Service officer-turned-mentor at Ensure IAS, who guided Anuj during his interview preparation, said to NDTV, "Anuj was always willing to learn, and our experience with our own civil services interviews helped him a lot."

Coming from a modest background, Anuj's father works at the Nuclear Power Plant in Kota, while his mother is a homemaker.