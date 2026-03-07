Inspector Father To Salute Daughter As She Returns Home As IPS Officer

In a heartwarming and inspiring story, a father will soon salute his daughter in official protocol as she returns home as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. This real-life tale of dedication and ambition has captured the imagination of many, highlighting how inspiration from a parent in khaki uniform can shape a daughter's dreams.

Ruchi Singh, daughter of Inspector Ram Shankar Singh from Mahendrapur village in Matihani block, Begusarai, has brought pride to her family and district by securing the 171st rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Her achievement has made waves across the country and sparked celebrations in her village, where residents eagerly await her arrival, distributing sweets and preparing to honour her.

Ruchi's journey reflects years of hard work and determination. She completed her early education at BRDAV Public School in Begusarai up to Class 10, followed by Class 12 from DPS RK Puram, Delhi, in 2017.

She then graduated from St Stephen's College, Delhi, in the same year. Currently, she serves as a BSC-qualified officer at the DPR Office in Lakhisarai, Bihar.

Her success not only brings glory to her family but also inspires her village and the entire Begusarai district.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, recommending a total of 958 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services in Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Kota's Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor by profession, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the prestigious examination. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akanksha Dhull have secured the second and third ranks, respectively.