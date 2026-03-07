Daughter Of Carry Bag Supplier From Bihar Secures AIR 185 In UPSC CSE 2025

Reported By Ashoka Priyadarshi

There is a saying that where there is a will, there is a way. Success often comes to those who pursue their goals with determination, discipline and perseverance, particularly in highly competitive examinations like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. Financial constraints may pose challenges, but with sustained effort and strong family support, these barriers can be overcome. The role of parents in encouraging and shaping a child's aspirations often becomes a decisive factor in such journeys.

Ritika Pandey's success story reflects this reality. The daughter of a carry bag supplier from Bihar's Nawada district has secured All India Rank (AIR) 185 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Achieving the feat despite limited resources, her accomplishment has brought pride and celebration across the district.

Ritika is a resident of Panchu locality under Hisua Nagar Parishad in Nawada district. Her father, Sanjay Pandey, is originally from Hisua Panchu and runs a small business supplying carry bags to local shops. Despite financial constraints, he remained determined to provide quality education to his children. Ritika has credited her father's perseverance and commitment as a key source of motivation in her journey.

Success In Third Attempt

Ritika cleared the examination in her third attempt. In her first attempt, she reached the preliminary stage. During her second attempt, she qualified for the interview round but did not make the final list. She continued her preparation and eventually succeeded in the third attempt.

She completed her early schooling in Jharkhand and Delhi. Ritika passed her Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from Manan Vidya School in Ranchi, securing second position in the state in the Class 12 examination. She later pursued a Bachelor's degree in Physics (Honours) from Gargi College, University of Delhi, graduating with a CGPA of 9.7 and securing second position in her batch.

Overcoming Financial Challenges

Despite financial difficulties, Ritika continued her preparation for the civil services examination largely through self-study and focused effort. Her mother, Babita Pandey, is a homemaker. She has two sisters, Kriti and Pooja, and a younger brother, Harsh Pandey.

Following the announcement of the results, residents of the area, teachers and social workers congratulated Ritika and her family, describing her achievement as an inspiration for students from modest backgrounds aspiring to succeed in competitive examinations.