UPSC CSE 2025 Result: Meet Rajeswari Suve, Trainee Deputy Collector Who Secured Second Rank

From a rural background in Madurai to securing All India Rank 2 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, Tamil Nadu's Rajeswari Suve has scripted an inspiring journey of determination and perseverance.

Currently serving as a trainee Deputy Collector in Dindigul district after clearing the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 examination, Rajeswari cracked the prestigious civil services exam in her fifth attempt, proving that persistence can eventually pay off.

Speaking to NDTV, Rajeswari said her motivation to become an IAS officer stems from the opportunity to transform lives through effective governance. Having already experienced the administrative system while training as a Deputy Collector, she believes civil servants play a crucial role in ensuring government welfare schemes reach people and bring real change.

"I have seen how government programmes can transform communities. As an IAS officer, the scale of that impact can be much larger and can touch millions of lives," she said.

Rajeswari credits self-confidence, disciplined preparation, and focused study methods for her success. Instead of relying on numerous study materials, she advises aspirants to limit themselves to a few reliable sources and build a strong feedback mechanism to assess their preparation.

"Time management is very important. I followed micro weekly planning and macro monthly planning. Self-confidence is the key to cracking UPSC," she said, offering advice to civil services aspirants.

Her preparation was supported by both private coaching and the Tamil Nadu government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme, which aims to financially support and guide students preparing for competitive examinations.

While Tamil Nadu once produced a large number of successful civil services candidates every year, the number of aspirants clearing the exam has declined over time. Rajeswari, however, believes the passion for civil services still exists among youngsters in the state. "The interest is still there. But better results will come when efforts are properly channelled," she said.

She also acknowledged the support of friends and family during her long preparation journey, saying many of them celebrated her success as their own.

Asked about her preferred department in the future, Rajeswari said she remains open to serving in any area where she can contribute effectively.

"I'm ready to join any department. Wherever I go, I will give my best," she said.