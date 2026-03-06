UPSC CSE 2025 Result (OUT): Check Names Of Qualified Candidates, Direct Link Here

UPSC 2025 Topper List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, recommending a total of 958 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services in Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Kota's Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor by profession, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the prestigious examination. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akanksha Dhull have secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

The commission has released the merit list on its official website, upsc.gov.in, which includes the names and roll numbers of the successful candidates. The result has been prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in the written (main) examination and the personality test (interview).

Every year, the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC attracts lakhs of aspirants from across the country seeking entry into key administrative services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS. Following the completion of the final stage of the selection process, the commission has now published the list of top-performing candidates.

UPSC CSE 2025: List Of Top 25 Candidates

According to the merit list released by the UPSC, the top 25 candidates along with their roll numbers are as follows:

Anuj Agnihotri - Roll Number: 1131589 Rajeshwari Suve M - Roll Number: 4000040 Akanksha Dhull - Roll Number: 3512521 Raghav Jhunjhunwala - Roll Number: 0834732 Ishan Bhatnagar - Roll Number: 0409847 Jinnia Arora - Roll Number: 6410067 A R Rajah Mohideen - Roll Number: 0818306 Pakshal Secretary - Roll Number: 0843487 Aastha Jain - Roll Number: 0831647 Ujjwal Priyank - Roll Number: 1523945 Yashasvi Raj Vardhan - Roll Number: 1512091 Akshit Bhardwaj - Roll Number: 0840280 Ananya Sharma - Roll Number: 7813999 Surabhi Yadav - Roll Number: 5402316 Simrandeep Kaur - Roll Number: 3507500 Monica Srivastava - Roll Number: 0867445 Chitvan Jain - Roll Number: 0829589 Shruthi R - Roll Number: 5604518 Nisar Dishant Amritlal - Roll Number: 0105602 Ravi Raj - Roll Number: 6630448 Shubham Singh - Roll Number: 5810539 Geetika Arora - Roll Number: 0865516 Jinu Shri Jaswant Chandra - Roll Number: 1018309 Ifra Shams Ansari - Roll Number: 6409132 Bhavika Chopra - Roll Number: 3522397

The UPSC prepares the final merit list after the completion of the personality test, which is the last stage of the Civil Services Examination. The rankings are determined based on candidates' performance in the main examination and the interview conducted by the commission.