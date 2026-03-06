UPSC CSE 2025 Result (OUT): Check Names Of Qualified Candidates, Direct Link Here

UPSC 2025 Topper List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, recommending a total of 958 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services in Group 'A' and Group 'B'.
Kota's Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor by profession, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the prestigious examination. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akanksha Dhull have secured the second and third ranks, respectively.
The commission has released the merit list on its official website, upsc.gov.in, which includes the names and roll numbers of the successful candidates. The result has been prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in the written (main) examination and the personality test (interview).
Every year, the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC attracts lakhs of aspirants from across the country seeking entry into key administrative services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS. Following the completion of the final stage of the selection process, the commission has now published the list of top-performing candidates.
UPSC CSE 2025: List Of Top 25 Candidates
According to the merit list released by the UPSC, the top 25 candidates along with their roll numbers are as follows:
- Anuj Agnihotri - Roll Number: 1131589
- Rajeshwari Suve M - Roll Number: 4000040
- Akanksha Dhull - Roll Number: 3512521
- Raghav Jhunjhunwala - Roll Number: 0834732
- Ishan Bhatnagar - Roll Number: 0409847
- Jinnia Arora - Roll Number: 6410067
- A R Rajah Mohideen - Roll Number: 0818306
- Pakshal Secretary - Roll Number: 0843487
- Aastha Jain - Roll Number: 0831647
- Ujjwal Priyank - Roll Number: 1523945
- Yashasvi Raj Vardhan - Roll Number: 1512091
- Akshit Bhardwaj - Roll Number: 0840280
- Ananya Sharma - Roll Number: 7813999
- Surabhi Yadav - Roll Number: 5402316
- Simrandeep Kaur - Roll Number: 3507500
- Monica Srivastava - Roll Number: 0867445
- Chitvan Jain - Roll Number: 0829589
- Shruthi R - Roll Number: 5604518
- Nisar Dishant Amritlal - Roll Number: 0105602
- Ravi Raj - Roll Number: 6630448
- Shubham Singh - Roll Number: 5810539
- Geetika Arora - Roll Number: 0865516
- Jinu Shri Jaswant Chandra - Roll Number: 1018309
- Ifra Shams Ansari - Roll Number: 6409132
- Bhavika Chopra - Roll Number: 3522397
The UPSC prepares the final merit list after the completion of the personality test, which is the last stage of the Civil Services Examination. The rankings are determined based on candidates' performance in the main examination and the interview conducted by the commission.