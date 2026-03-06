UPSC CSE 2025 Result: 958 Candidates Qualify For IAS And Other Services

UPSC CSE 2025 Result Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 958 candidates for appointment to various services following the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. The recommendations are based on the results of the written examination held in August 2025 and the Personality Test (interviews) conducted between December 2025 and February 2026.

The list of selected candidates has been released in order of merit. These candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services in Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Category-Wise Break-Up Of Recommended Candidates

General Category: 317 candidates

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 104 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 candidates

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 73 candidates

Appointment Based On Vacancies

UPSC stated that appointments to the various services will be made based on the number of vacancies available, in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Civil Services Examination Rules.

Candidature Of 348 Candidates Kept Provisional

The commission also informed that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. Their final appointment will be subject to the fulfilment of the required eligibility conditions and verification procedures.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the complete list of recommended candidates on the official UPSC website.