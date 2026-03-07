Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Uncle Abhishek Chauhan Cracks UPSC Exam In First Attempt

Abhishek Chauhan, the maternal uncle of India's Under-19 World Cup hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, securing All India Rank (AIR) 102 and earning a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS). This was his first attempt at the prestigious examination.

A resident of Rajajan village in the Mohiuddinnagar block of Samastipur district in Bihar, Abhishek is the son of Professor Dr Abhay Kumar Singh and Anuradha Rajput. His father currently serves as the Registrar of Nalanda Open University.

Abhishek is related to Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as his maternal uncle. Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, expressed his happiness over Abhishek's achievement and shared the news on social media.

Born on November 18, 1999, at a hospital in Pusa, Abhishek showed academic promise from an early age. He began his schooling at Akshara School in Hajipur and later cleared entrance examinations for both Sainik School and RK Mission, securing admission to Class 6.

He later completed his MTech with a gold medal. After 2022, he began preparing for the Civil Services Examination. In his first attempt, he cleared both the preliminary and main stages in 2025 and appeared for the interview in 2026, where he answered the panel's questions confidently.

His success has brought pride to Samastipur district, with celebrations reported in his native village and among relatives in Dalsinghsarai. Family members, including his uncle Ajay Kumar Singh, a PACS chairman, aunt Tanuja Singh, and cousins Anand Chauhan and Anish Chauhan, also expressed their happiness over his achievement.