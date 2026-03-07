UPSC CSE 2025 Result: Category-Wise Number Of Qualified Candidates, Services-Wise Vacancies

UPSC CSE 2025 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, recommending 958 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services in Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

The recommendations are based on the results of the written examination held in August 2025 and the Personality Test (interviews) conducted between December 2025 and February 2026.

The merit list has been prepared based on candidates' overall performance in the written examination and the interview.

Category-Wise Number Of Recommended Candidates

General: 317 candidates

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 104 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 candidates

Scheduled Castes (SC): 158 candidates

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 73 candidates

Services-Wise Vacancies

UPSC said appointments will be made based on the vacancies reported by the government for different services. The total number of vacancies reported is 1,087.

According to the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2025, the commission is maintaining a consolidated reserve list of 258 candidates, which includes:

General: 129

EWS: 26

OBC: 86

SC: 8

ST: 6

PwBD-1: 1

PwBD-2: 2

UPSC is also maintaining an extended list of candidates in accordance with the same rules.

348 Candidatures Kept Provisional

The commission further stated that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. Their appointments will be subject to verification of eligibility conditions and completion of the required procedures.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the complete list of recommended candidates on the official UPSC website.