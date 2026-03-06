Rajasthan Farmer's Daughter Cracks UPSC With 644th Rank, Set To Join IAS

UPSC Toppers 2025: The result of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 was declared today, with 958 candidates recommended for top services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). Among them, Anita Deora, the daughter of a farmer from Bhopalgarh in Rajasthan, secured the 644th rank, earning a place in the IAS and bringing pride to her district.

Anita comes from a farming family, and her mother played a key role in supporting her education. Despite working in the fields, she ensured that Anita could continue her studies. She also provided financial support and helped send her to Delhi for further education.

Anita also has a connection to the civil services through her family. Her uncle, Chetan Devda, is a retired IAS officer, while other relatives work as senior railway officials, Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), professors, and village development officers.

She decided to pursue a career in the civil services after topping her Class 12 examinations. With consistent hard work and determination, she eventually achieved her goal of becoming an IAS officer. Her success has brought pride and celebration not only to Bhopalgarh but also across the Jodhpur district.

Anita studied at Saini School in Bhopalgarh until Class 12, where she also topped the block level in her Class 12 board examinations.

The UPSC interviews began in January 2026 and were conducted at the commission's headquarters at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi. The interview, also known as the personality test, carries 275 marks.

The commission has witheld result of two candidates and the result of 348 recommeded candidates has been kept provisional, according to the official notice.