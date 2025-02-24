Obesity In India: Expert Explains The Causes And Preventive Measures

During the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years and there is an urgent need to focus on the prevalence of obesity in India.

Obesity is a growing health concern in India. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the factors that contribute to obesity and ways to prevent it. To understand these, we spoke to Dr. Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman - Max Institute of Laparoscopic, Endoscopic, Bariatric Surgery & Allied Surgical Specialities. Keep reading to know all the details.

Risk factors for obesity in India

"Asians, especially Indians are prone to obesity due to their thrifty genes. These thrifty genes increase the body's efficiency in storing food as fat, making it easier to gain weight. Thrifty genes also increase the risk of metabolic diseases like diabetes," Dr Chowbey explains.

"Other than genes, many other factors increase the risk of obesity in Indians including low levels of physical activity, lesser intake of nutritious food, more dependency on fast foods and others," he adds.

Urbanization, increased consumption of high-calorie foods, and a decline in physical activity are notable contributors.

Complications:

"In Indians, it has been observed that there is more deposition of fat around the abdomen. This increases the risk of several chronic conditions," adds Dr Chowbey.

Obesity is a common risk factor for several diseases. The expert highlights that "diabetes, fatty liver, heart disease and even cancer are a few outcomes of obesity."

How to prevent obesity

Dr. Chowbey shares 3 simple yet effective steps to prevent obesity. These include:

1. Eat right

According to the expert, you must be conscious about your food choices. Choose whole foods that are minimally processed as most processed foods lack nutrition and are rich in calories.

One must aim to establish a healthy, well-balanced diet that is also sustainable. This will not only help prevent obesity but also promote overall well-being.

2. Exercise daily

Regular exercise not only helps burn calories but also promotes overall well-being. Experts often recommend at least 30 minutes of regular exercise per day for better health.

Staying physically active helps you maintain a healthy weight, improves cardiovascular health, boosts mental health and offers many other impressive health benefits.

3. Sleep well

"Sleep as a risk factor for obesity is often overlooked. Also, it has been observed that total number of sleep hours have reduced drastically over the years. Inadequate sleep not only contributes to weight gain but increases the risk of many other health issues,"he explains.

Obesity is a major risk factor for several serious health conditions. However, since obesity is largely preventable, addressing it through lifestyle changes and public health initiatives can lead to substantial long-term benefits. By prioritizing obesity prevention, individuals and communities can improve their quality of life, increase life expectancy, and reduce the overall burden of chronic diseases.

(Dr. Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman - Max Institute of Laparoscopic, Endoscopic, Bariatric Surgery & Allied Surgical Specialities, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.