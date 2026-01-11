Walking Isn't Just About Steps: Luke Coutinho Explains How The Way You Walk Matters

Walking may look simple, but when done with intention, it can become one of the most powerful tools for long-term health and longevity. When it comes to walking, people usually focus on how many steps they've taken, how many kilometres they have covered or how long they've been on the move. But according to integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, what truly matters is not the distance or step count, but the way you walk. He explained that small changes in speed, direction, incline or added load can completely transform the muscles you activate, the way your heart responds, the stress on your joints, how your brain functions and even the calories you burn.

He added that walking is one of the most underrated ways to boost heart health, sharpen brain function, improve balance and mobility, enhance fat burn, support healthy ageing and build muscle endurance. He said that by slightly upgrading how you walk, the benefits can multiply.

"Most people underestimate how deeply it influences circulation, lymphatic flow, blood sugar balance, joint mobility, energy levels, mood chemistry, and even cognitive sharpness. What matters is not only how much you walk, but how you walk," he captioned the post.

He revealed that each technique challenges your muscles, heart and brain differently, giving you a unique and powerful set of advantages.

Interval walking training

This involves walking for one to two minutes at a normal pace, followed by one minute of fast walking, repeated for 20 to 30 minutes. Benefits include a stronger heart, higher metabolism, 2 to 3 times better fat burn and cognitive benefits. It is ideal for beginners, seniors and individuals with tight schedules.

He advised starting with a proper warm-up. During the fast-paced minute, if you can't say a full sentence, you're doing it right. He also suggested adjusting the pace if you have knee or leg issues. This can be done indoors, outdoors or on a treadmill.

Incline walking

Walk on an incline outdoors or on a treadmill at a 5 to 10 percent incline. He advised starting slow and building gradually. Benefits include higher glute activation, stronger hamstrings and calves, better endurance and cardiovascular fitness, and more calorie burn in less time.

He suggested maintaining a tall posture without leaning forward. It is great for people who want low-impact strength training.

Reverse walking

Walk backwards slowly in a safe space such as a park track, terrace, hallway, gym turf or treadmill with support. It helps strengthen the knees, improves balance and coordination, works different muscles and supports recovery from knee and lower back issues.

He suggested starting with two to three minutes, using a railing or wall initially, keeping steps small and controlled, and avoiding busy roads or uneven surfaces.

Walking with a weighted vest

Wear a light one to two kg weighted vest or even light ankle or wrist weights and walk at a normal or brisk pace. It helps increase muscle engagement, boosts metabolism, strengthens bones and improves endurance.

He suggested keeping the posture tall and the core tight, starting with 1 kg and progressing gradually. He also advised avoiding this if you have back pain or joint issues.

Farmer's walk

Hold two equal weights (dumbbells, kettlebells or water bottles for seniors) and walk 20 to 40 metres with a tall posture. Benefits include excellent grip strength, stronger shoulders, core and legs, improved posture, and better functional strength and longevity. It is especially helpful for seniors who struggle with jars, bags and daily tasks.

He advised increasing the weight slowly, keeping the shoulders back and the core engaged, and taking short, controlled steps.

Coutinho said, "Walking is not just walking but it's medicine for your heart. Strength for your muscles, fuel for your brain, stability for your joints and longevity for your life."

He also advised walking after meals to naturally support glucose regulation and digestion. Syncing breath with each step, especially with longer exhales, can help calm the nervous system.

He further emphasised keeping the jaw relaxed and shoulders soft to reduce tension build-up. Morning walks, he noted, help regulate the body's circadian rhythm and promote deeper sleep at night. He also stressed the importance of proper footwear, noting that comfortable, supportive shoes can prevent knee and lower-back strain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.