10-Minute Walk After Meals Can Improve Blood Sugar Levels And Metabolic Health, Says Wellness Coach

In a world obsessed with intense workouts and complicated diet plans, sometimes the simplest habits can deliver the most meaningful results. Integrated lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho believes that one of the most effective daily practices for improving overall health is a basic 10-minute walk after every meal. In a recent Instagram post, Coutinho encourages people to adopt this easy routine to boost metabolic health, regulate blood sugar and improve digestion – without the need for expensive equipment or complex exercise regimens.

Why Post-Meal Walking Matters

Luke Coutinho explains that a 10-minute walk after breakfast, lunch, dinner or even snacks can help control post-meal blood glucose levels. Light activity enables muscles to absorb glucose from the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes and supporting a healthier insulin response. Over time, this may reduce the risk of metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

He adds that metabolic health goes beyond maintaining a healthy weight. It influences hormones, muscle mass, skin and hair health, and overall energy levels. Post-meal walking can support these interconnected systems by improving circulation and glucose management.

Supporting Digestion And Gut Function

In addition to regulating blood sugar, gentle walking also promotes digestion. This movement stimulates intestinal contractions, helping food move efficiently through the digestive tract and reducing post-meal bloating or discomfort.

Since inactivity can slow digestion and worsen acid reflux, health experts often recommend light movement after meals instead of lying down immediately. A short walk serves as a practical alternative that is easy to incorporate into daily routines.

Easy To Integrate Into Daily Life

Luke Coutinho emphasises that the walk can be done almost anywhere – at home, in office hallways, at airports, during study breaks or even while travelling. “No need for complication. All you need to do is remember after your meal, walk for 10 minutes,” he mentions.

The wellness guru suggests pairing the walk with enjoyable activities such as listening to music, making a phone call or simply practising mindful silence. “The point is, wherever you are, try to make this part of your life, that one little thing that you can do every day, 10 minutes after your meal,” he says.

Not Fitness – But Physiology

Rather than presenting it as a fitness trend, Luke Coutinho frames post-meal walking as a physiological necessity. Unlike structured workouts that require time and motivation, this habit works with the body's natural processes to improve metabolic efficiency.

Encouraging people to spread the message, the expert concludes by saying, “Forward this to your kids, to your parents, to your ageing parents, because that little simple 10-minute walk is something that can transform your health when done consistently.”

A small step after every meal, he suggests, could lead to long-term gains for your metabolic and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.