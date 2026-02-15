Reducing Sweet Tooth To Better Immune Function: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Walking Daily, According To Harvard

Walking is one of the simplest and most accessible forms of physical activity. It can be incorporated into anyone's routine, regardless of age, fitness level, or location. You don't need any special equipment, gym membership, or elaborate planning; just a comfortable pair of shoes. Walking is a flexible physical activity that can be done early morning, in the evening or at any time of your convenience. While most people prefer walking outside in parks, walking trails or just around their neighbourhood, you can also walk indoors. Aim for a brisk walk for about 30-45 minutes. This can help to increase your heart rate slightly without leaving you breathless.

Most people think that walking doesn't have any benefits, however, that is not true. When you walk 7,000-10,000 steps everyday, it offers you several health benefits. These many steps can be accomplished when you make walking a part of your lifestyle. You can park farther away, take stairs, and walk during calls, to achieve your goals. Read on to know the surprising health benefits of walking everyday, according to Harvard Health.

Benefits Of Walking Daily

1. Reduces Sweet Tooth Cravings

A 15-minute walk can significantly reduce chocolate cravings and consumption, even when stress triggers the urge to snack. This happens because walking helps to regulate brain chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, which influence appetite signals and reward pathways. More recent research shows that walking helps to reduce cravings for a range of sugary treats and not just chocolate. It helps to stabilise blood sugar and enhance mindful eating. You can opt for a quick post-lunch stroll to prevent afternoon binges.

2. Counteracts Weight-Promoting Genes

Harvard researchers examined 32 obesity-related genes in more than 12,000 people. This revealed how genetics can predispose individuals to weight gain. Those who walked briskly for roughly an hour each day effectively halved the impact of these genes. Walking can override hereditary factors. This happens because regular walking boosts metabolism and fat oxidation, helping maintain a healthy weight even for those who are prone to obesity.

3. Lowers Breast Cancer Risk

Women who walk for seven or more hours weekly had a 14% lower breast cancer risk than those with an average of three hours or less. This protective benefit was also present across high-risk groups, including overweight women and those on hormone replacement therapy. This happens due to reduced inflammation, balanced hormone levels, and improved circulation, all of which can prevent cancer cell growth. Daily walking, say 30-45 minutes, can be a proactive and no-cost prevention tool.

4. Eases Joint Pain

Walking 8-9 kms weekly, which is about an hour daily, can help relieve arthritis pain and may keep it from developing. Unlike high-impact exercises, walking lubricates joints by promoting synovial fluid production, while also strengthening muscles around vulnerable knees and hips to reduce osteoarthritis stress. People with existing joint issues may experience pain relief and better mobility after consistent routine, without needing medications or therapy. This suits all ages, particularly seniors or those with sedentary jobs.

5. Boosts Immune Function

In a study of over 1,000 adults, those walking at least 20 minutes daily, five days a week, took 43% fewer sick days than infrequent walkers. When colds or flu struck, their symptoms were milder and resolved quicker. Walking improves white blood cell circulation and reduces stress hormones. This immune boost provides a natural shield without supplements. Regular walkers also sleep better, which further improves the body's defenses.

Start with 10-15 minutes daily and gradually increase the pace and duration for best results. Make sure to pair walking with hydration and balanced meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.