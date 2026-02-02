Rheumatoid Arthritis Getting Worse? Key Warning Signs To Watch Out For

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune condition. If you are living with it, some days may feel manageable, while others can be overwhelming. In this case, one of the biggest concerns is knowing whether your condition is stable or starting to worsen. "Rheumatoid arthritis may silently progress, but its warning signs speak loudly, persistent joint pain and swelling in the hands, wrists, and feet lasting weeks. Morning stiffness beyond an hour, after waking unrelenting fatigue and weakness, symmetrical discomfort on both sides of the body, and even low-grade fever or unexplained weight loss, all signals that early attention is crucial," said Dr Jayant Arora, Senior Director & Unit Head Orthopaedics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Key symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis you shouldn't ignore

So how do you know if rheumatoid arthritis is getting worse? Here are the key symptoms and changes you should not ignore.

1. Increased joint pain and swelling

One of the clearest signs that rheumatoid arthritis may be worsening is a noticeable increase in joint pain, swelling or tenderness. You may find that joints which were previously under control begin to ache more often, feel warm to the touch or look visibly swollen.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), rheumatoid arthritis (RA) symptoms may progressively worsen over time and affect additional joints, such as the knees, elbows, and shoulders.

2. Prolonged morning stiffness

Morning stiffness is the most common symptom of rheumatoid arthritis, but it is important to note the duration. If stiffness persists longer, it may indicate that inflammation is increasing. Many people notice that as rheumatoid arthritis progresses, stiffness becomes harder to shake off and can interfere with getting ready for the day. When stiffness starts affecting your routine regularly, it should not be brushed aside.

3. Fatigue that does not improve with rest

Fatigue linked to rheumatoid arthritis is not just feeling tired. It can be deep, persistent exhaustion that rest does not fix. If you feel drained even after a good night's sleep or struggle to get through normal daily tasks, your disease may be more active. This type of fatigue often comes with flares and ongoing inflammation. It can also affect mood, concentration and overall quality of life.

4. Reduced joint mobility and flexibility

As rheumatoid arthritis worsens, joints may become stiffer and harder to move. You might notice reduced range of motion, difficulty straightening your fingers or trouble bending your knees fully.

Over time, untreated inflammation can lead to joint damage, making movement increasingly limited. Catching these changes early can help slow progression and preserve mobility.

5. Frequent or more intense flare ups

As per Pubmed central, from the patient's perspective, flares are distinct episodes of intensified pain, typically arising suddenly, that disrupt daily activities.

In case of RA, if flares become more frequent, last longer or feel more intense than before, it could indicate that your current treatment is no longer working effectively.

Some people also notice that flares are triggered more easily by stress, minor illness or changes in routine. Keeping a symptom diary can help identify patterns and provide useful information for your healthcare provider.

6. Development of new symptoms

Rheumatoid arthritis does not only affect the joints. Worsening disease can lead to new symptoms elsewhere in the body. These may include dry eyes or mouth, unexplained weight loss, low grade fever or numbness and tingling in the hands and feet.

In some cases, inflammation can affect the lungs, heart or blood vessels. Shortness of breath, chest discomfort or persistent cough should always be checked promptly.

7. Changes in hand or foot shape

Over time, uncontrolled rheumatoid arthritis can cause visible changes in the shape of joints, particularly in the hands and feet. Fingers may begin to drift, joints may look enlarged or toes may become misaligned.

These changes usually develop gradually, which is why regular self checks and medical reviews are important. Early treatment adjustments can help prevent or slow permanent damage.

8. Increased inflammation in blood test

Sometimes rheumatoid arthritis is getting worse even before symptoms feel dramatically different. Blood tests that show rising levels of inflammation markers such as ESR or CRP can signal increased disease activity.

If routine tests show changes, your doctor may recommend adjusting medication even if symptoms seem mild. Trusting both clinical signs and lab results is essential for effective management.

When should you see your doctor?

If you notice any combination of worsening pain, stiffness, fatigue or new symptoms, it is important to speak to your rheumatologist or GP. Early intervention can prevent joint damage and reduce the risk of complications.

Do not wait until symptoms become unbearable. Rheumatoid arthritis can be managed when treated proactively rather than reactively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.