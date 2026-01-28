Back Pain Is A Common Concern Among All Age Groups, Says Doctor; How To Prevent It

Contrary to popular belief, back pain is a significant, growing concern among children, teenagers, and young adults, not just older adults. In fact, research indicates that the prevalence of back pain often peaks between the ages of 30 and 50. Back pain has increasingly become a significant concern for individuals across all age groups, impacting daily activities and overall quality of life. This issue has escalated in recent years due to a combination of lifestyle changes, occupational hazards, and technological advancements. However, in some cases, it can be serious if the pain is severe and may require medical intervention.

Why is back pain a growing concern? All possible causes

1. Sedentary lifestyles

As more people work desk jobs or spend extended periods in front of screens, they adopt sedentary habits that weaken back muscles and lead to poor posture. This has contributed to an increase in back pain among young adults and even children.

2. Ageing population

With age, conditions like arthritis, degenerative disc disease, and osteoporosis have become more prevalent, leading to higher instances of back pain among older adults.

3. Increased physical demand

At the other end of the spectrum, people engaged in physically demanding jobs often experience back pain due to heavy lifting, repetitive movements, or improper ergonomics.

4. Obesity

The rising rates of obesity can place additional strain on the back, leading to pain. Extra weight can cause misalignment and stress on the spine.

Specific causes among different age groups

Dr. Gaurav Batra, Neurosurgeon (Brain and Spine) at Max Hospital, Vaishali, explains the following causes in different age groups:

Children/teens

Heavy backpacks

Sports injuries

Poor posture

Fast growth spurts

Lack of physical conditioning

Excessive video game or smartphone use

Young adults

Muscle strain

Poor ergonomics

Disc problems

Long periods of sitting

Incorrect gym procedures

Stress

Lack of stretching

Middle-aged adults

Degenerative disc disease

Arthritis

Stress-related tension

Weight gain

Loss of flexibility

Job-related strain

Why is back pain more common in women?

"Women are disproportionately affected because of hormonal fluctuations, pregnancy-induced physiological burdens, lesser overall mass of the torso muscles, risks of osteoporosis post-menopausal changes, and caregiving or household activities. Other factors for which sex is identified as a risk factor include menstruation-induced tender points for stimuli or pain, footwear styles and types used for relief or comfort purposes, vitamin deficits, higher prevalence of autoimmune disorders, or greater life expectancy," explains Dr. Batra.

Tips to manage back pain

1. Performing gentle exercises, stretching, and walking can help maintain flexibility and strengthen back muscles. Exercises that can strengthen abdominal muscles should also be performed.

2. Using a heating pad or ice pack can help reduce inflammation and relieve pain.

3. Maintaining good posture while sitting, standing, and lifting can prevent strain on your back.

4. Consider ergonomic chairs, lumbar support cushions, or lumbar rolls when sitting for extended periods.

5. Proper hydration helps keep spinal discs healthy and functioning optimally.

6. Maintaining a healthy weight can also help reduce the risk.

When to see a doctor

"You should consult a doctor if pain persists beyond a period of 2-4 weeks, is severe, occurs after a trauma, radiates below the legs, is accompanied by a numb or weak feeling, interferes with everyday activities, or is associated with fever, weight loss, night pain, bladder/bowel irregularity," recommends Dr. Batra.

Back pain is a common issue faced by many. However, it shouldn't be ignored. Follow these tips proactively to prevent any serious complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.