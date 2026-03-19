US F-35 Hit By Suspected Iranian Fire, Makes Emergency Landing: Report

A US F-35 Lightning II was forced to make an emergency landing at an American base in the Middle East after carrying out a combat mission over Iran, according to US Central Command.

Captain Tim Hawkins told CNN that the aircraft returned safely, and authorities have launched a probe into what went wrong.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," Hawkins said. "This incident is under investigation."

F-35 fighter jet

Photo Credit: AFP

If confirmed, the episode would mark the first instance of Iran striking a US aircraft since the conflict began in February. The F-35, one of the most advanced fighter jets in service, carries a price tag of over $100 million.

Both the United States and Israel have been deploying F-35 jets as the fighting continues.

Pete Hegseth's 'US Winning War' Claim

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that Iran will face the "largest strike package yet" today, asserting that the United States is winning the ongoing conflict "decisively and on our terms".

Addressing a Pentagon briefing here, Hegseth said the military campaign, code-named Operation Epic Fury, against Iran is "laser focused" and "decisive", with objectives set directly by the US administration remaining unchanged since the start of operations.

"Epic Fury is different. It's laser-focused. It's decisive. Our objectives, given directly from our America First President, remain exactly as they were on Day One...We're winning -- decisively and on our terms," Hegseth said.