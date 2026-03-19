Is Your Back Pain Actually Due To A Vitamin D Deficiency? Here's What A New Study Reveals

1.71 billion people are the number of people who are suffering from chronic back pain globally. While this number is recorded by the Repository at the University of San Francisco, in India, about 80% of women are reported to be dealing with chronic back pain. While there are multiple factors that may be causing back pain among women and men, the correlation to a deficiency in a vital vitamin may hold the key to reducing its global disease burden. A new study published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Sciences has explored the link between low vitamin D levels and the pain severity that chronic back pain patients might feel. This research is important as it could effectively lead to answers to the increased work productivity issues, as well as affect daily functioning that low levels of vitamin D can cause.

Understanding Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin whose balanced level is needed in the body for proper bone and muscle health. According to the research published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, vitamin D serum levels are needed in your blood report, as its deficiency can cause negative effects on bodily functions.

There are numerous ways through which a vitamin D deficiency can develop. People spend most of their time indoors and lack access to fresh sunlight, and tend to ignore the role their diet or performing desired physical activity under the sun plays.

Even when the weather is unforgiving, getting the desired sunlight and eating enough vitamin D-rich foods is important to supplement the need for vitamin D for strong muscle and bone health.

Back Pain And Vitamin D Deficiency - What The Study Reveals

The back pain and vitamin D deficiency are closely interrelated, as the essential vitamin is necessary for other nutrient absorption in the body. Hence, the nutrients needed for muscle and bone health are greatly dependent on required vitamin D levels as per age, lifestyle, genetics, and sun exposure levels.

The study was conducted in a single tertiary care centre where the method of observation was deployed to record the findings. Adult patients who had chronic lower back pain for more than 12 weeks were enrolled in this study and met the set criteria for the study.

Their pain severity level was analysed through an established pain rating scale, and how the pain was causing hindrances in how people functioned on a day-to-day basis.

The study found that people who had severe vitamin D deficiency felt the most chronic back pain, as they scored high on the disability scale.

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Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

If you are someone who is doubtful of your vitamin D levels, then going for a regular blood panel is important. As it could cause significant issues related to areas such as:

Fatigue or feeling overtly tired even after having a restful sleep cycle regularly.

Muscle weakness or feeling regular cramps while waking up, or visibly aching joints with an explainable cause.

Bone pain can be indicated when you feel a sharp pain at a particular point, especially between your joints.

These symptoms can overlap with lower back pain, as the depleted vitamin D in your body can slowly wither away the existing nutrient storage and stop the absorption of vitamins and minerals when they are consumed.

A person feeling lower back pain

Photo Credit: Freepik

Risk Factors And Who Should Be Concerned

India has recorded over 70 to 80% of the entire population being vitamin D deficient, and then there's the sharp rise in people feeling lower back pain. According to a special report published in the Nutrients journal, supplementing your vitamin D levels on a regular basis by making science-based habits is the key to maintaining your vitamin D. There are numerous factors that can affect people who are at risk of low levels of vitamin D; these are as follows:

Age is a factor, as when people age, their ability to absorb vitamin D naturally decreases.

Limited sun exposure, especially for those who spend most of their time indoors in schools or offices with limited outdoor time under the sun, tends to result in low levels of vitamin D.

Darker skin tones, as the melanin in their skin affects the vitamin D absorption from the sun's ultraviolet rays.

Dietary habits, as people tend to ignore eating vitamin-D-rich foods that can provide their bodies with enough vitamin D.

People with chronic pain conditions need to be extra careful of their vitamin D levels and get tested biannually to maintain and keep a check on their serum levels.

Also Read: Vitamin D Deficiency: The Overlooked Reason Behind Persistent Fatigue, Hair Fall And Body Pain

Improving Vitamin D Levels Naturally

If you are looking to improve your vitamin D levels naturally, then you need to follow these tips, which can help you:

Get the necessary sunlight exposure daily, either through spending enough time under the sun, making necessary lifestyle interventions, or using artificial means like a red light lamp to get your daily dose of vitamin D.

Consume enough vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, fortified dairy, and eggs to maintain a balance of it in your body.

Supplements only after a blood panel, and if it indicates a deficiency, and for the right dose and duration; consulting a medical professional is key to avoiding dealing with the side effects.

When To Seek Medical Advice

If you are experiencing a range of symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency, then you need to get tested and consult a medical professional who can explain the results to you and figure out the right approach to supplement it as needed.

And if you are experiencing persistent back pain, then you need to consult a healthcare professional who can pinpoint the cause and offer pain relief options to make your pain better.

Vitamin D deficiency remains the most overlooked cause of back pain. And through diligent and proactive health checks, you can be careful of your vitamin D levels, and this study proves that if you have chronic back pain, get your vitamin D levels checked immediately.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.