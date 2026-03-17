Yoga, Cardio Or Strength Training: Which One Is Most Effective For Shedding Belly Fat?

Belly fat affects both men and women due to several factors like ageing, hormonal shifts, high-stress lifestyles, low physical activity and diet. Belly fat is more than just a cosmetic concern, it is widely recognised as a serious health risk. If left uncontrolled, it is linked to various health risks such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It can also lead to metabolic issues and inflammation in the body, making it important to address for overall health. Regular exercise is one of the effective tools for reducing belly fat.

Exercise helps burn calories, enhances metabolic rate, and can lead to weight loss, which often includes fat loss from the abdominal area. Different forms of exercise can be beneficial in this regard, including yoga, high-intensity cardio and even strength training. While you have been just doing endless crunches to melt that belly fat, let's determine which form of exercise is best for belly fat reduction.

Yoga Vs Cardio Vs Strength Training For Belly Fat

1. Cardio

Cardio is typically considered the most effective for burning maximum calories. Generally, it burns the most calories per session. High-intensity cardio like running or cycling is highly effective for creating the calorie deficit needed for fat loss and is specifically linked to reducing visceral fat (the deep fat around internal organs).

2. Strength training

While it may not burn as many calories during the workout compared to cardio, strength training builds muscle mass, which can raise your resting metabolic rate. This means you'll burn more calories even at rest, making it a crucial aspect of a comprehensive fat loss strategy.

3. Yoga

Yoga burns the fewest calories of the three but supports fat loss by lowering cortisol (the stress hormone linked to belly fat storage) and promoting mindful eating. Certain types of yoga, particularly those that are more vigorous, can offer higher calorie burn and core toning, positively affecting weight management.

There is no single exercise for losing belly fat because spot reduction is a myth. However, each method contributes differently to overall fat loss at different rates, which eventually reduces the waistline.

What is the most effective strategy for reducing belly fat?

The most effective strategy for reducing belly fat is a multidimensional approach that combines a consistent calorie deficit with specific lifestyle habits. Studies consistently show that you cannot spot-reduce fat from just the stomach; rather, fat loss occurs across the entire body when you consume less energy than you expend.

1. Establish a sustainable calorie deficit

Maintaining a calorie deficit is the fundamental requirement for losing body fat. Prioritise high protein and fibre foods, which can keep you full for longer and prevent overeating. Protein will also help preserve lean muscle mass. Additionally, fibre slows digestion and prevents insulin spikes.

Also, avoid extreme restrictions as drastic calorie cutting can backfire by slowing your metabolism and causing muscle loss.

2. Optimise lifestyle factors

External factors often play a larger role in belly fat than many realise by affecting the hormone cortisol, which signals the body to store fat in the abdominal cavity. Get enough sleep, manage stress and stay well hydrated.

3. Strategic exercise combination

For losing belly fat effectively, a combination of cardio and strength training is generally considered best. Cardio helps burn calories; strength training supports muscle maintenance and metabolic health.

While cardio and strength can offer effective results, adding yoga can complement this by reducing stress and promoting overall well-being. Not many people enjoy high-intensity workouts, but yoga can be quite helpful while promoting overall physical and mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.