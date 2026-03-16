Struggling With Push-Ups? 8 Simple Tips To Increase Your Daily Push-Up Count

Push-ups are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises for building upper body strength. They target multiple muscle groups at once, including the chest, shoulders, arms and core. However, many people struggle to increase the number of push-ups they can perform in a single set. A comparative study published in 2005 emphasises the importance of keeping a straight line and engaging the core. Research confirms that slight changes in hand placement and body alignment significantly alter which muscles are doing the work. The good news is that with the right technique and training strategies, you can gradually improve your push-up performance and increase your daily count. Here are eight practical tips to help you get there.

1. Focus On Proper Form

Before trying to increase your repetitions, make sure your technique is correct. During a Push-up, keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Your hands should be placed slightly wider than shoulder width, and your core should remain engaged throughout the movement. Proper form ensures that the correct muscles are activated and reduces the risk of injury.

Also read: 7 Exercises That Can Improve Upper Body Strength

2. Start With Modified Push-Ups

If standard push-ups feel too challenging, begin with easier variations. Knee push-ups or incline push-ups performed against a wall or bench can help build strength gradually. These modifications allow beginners to develop the necessary muscle strength while maintaining proper technique. Starting with incline or knee push-ups isn't just "easier". It's a scientifically sound way to manage the Ground Reaction Force (GRF). According to a study, starting with incline or knee push-ups isn't just "easier", it's a scientifically sound way to manage Ground Reaction Force (GRF).

3. Increase Repetitions Gradually

Progression is key when improving any exercise. Instead of trying to do many push-ups at once, increase your daily count slowly. For example, add one or two additional repetitions each day or each week. This gradual approach helps your muscles adapt without excessive strain.

4. Strengthen Supporting Muscles

Push-ups rely on several muscle groups, including the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Strengthening these muscles through complementary exercises can improve your push-up performance. Exercises such as Plank and Triceps Dips can help build the stability and arm strength needed for more push-ups.

5. Practise Consistently

Consistency is essential when trying to increase your push-up count. Practising the movement regularly trains your muscles and nervous system to perform the exercise more efficiently. Even short daily sessions can lead to noticeable improvements over time.

6. Use Short Rest Intervals

Performing multiple smaller sets instead of one large set can help increase total repetitions. For example, you can do five push-ups, rest briefly, and repeat the set several times. This method builds endurance and allows you to accumulate more repetitions throughout your workout.

7.Strengthen Your Core

A strong core helps maintain body alignment during push-ups. Weak core muscles can cause the hips to sag or the back to arch, making the exercise more difficult. Exercises which aim to strengthen core such as Mountain Climbers can improve stability and make push-ups easier to perform.

8. Prioritise Recovery And Nutrition

Muscles grow stronger during recovery. Getting adequate sleep, staying hydrated and consuming enough protein can support muscle repair and improve performance.Overtraining without proper rest may lead to fatigue or injury, so allow your body enough time to recover.

Also read: Start Your Day With 20 Push-Ups; How It Can Boost Your Health

Push-ups are a powerful bodyweight exercise that can improve upper body strength and endurance. By focusing on proper form, building supporting muscle strength and progressing gradually, you can steadily increase your daily push-up count. With consistent practice and patience, even small improvements can lead to significant gains in strength and fitness over time.

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