Ananya Panday Performing Weighted Push-Ups Is All The Fitspiration You Need

Ananya Panday's workout posts come packed with motivation that we didn't even know we needed. From cardio to yoga, she makes fitness look effortless while inspiring fans to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Ananya Panday indulged in a set of resistance strength training exercises by sweating it out at the gym. She performed some push-ups under the guidance of her fitness coach. But, it was no ordinary physical activity as the Call Me Bae actress incorporated an element of challenge to the aerobics by adding weights, popularly known as weighted push-ups.

In one video, Ananya Panday was seen carrying out a series of push-ups. Her trainer placed a 12 kg kettlebell on her back gently as she exected the difficult exercise. She wrote, "New goal unlocked. Weighted push-ups, starting with 12 kgs."

Ananya Panday doing push-ups. Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday

In the following video, Ananya Panday attempted another set of push-ups but with a weight disc. She positioned her hands firmly to the ground with her legs outstretched and balancing her body gracefully. Ananya's fitness coach guided her through the strenuous activity, making sure her stance stayed correct and her movements remained controlled to avoid any injury.

Ananya Panday doing weighted pull ups. Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday

Benefits Of Weighted Push-Ups

Here's why you should try weighted push-ups just like Ananya Panday:

1. Strengthens upper body

As the muscles in your chest, shoulders, and triceps work harder, it promotes greater strength leading to more defined upper body muscles.

2. Engages core and stability muscles

This exercise puts stress on your core, strengthening the abdominal and oblique muscles while improving overall balance and stability.

3. Boosts muscle endurance

By doing weighted push-ups your muscles adapt to sustain effort for longer periods. This helps improve your stamina during workouts.

4. Burns calories

This workout is more intense than regular push-ups and demands more effort which ultimately leads to faster calorie burn by engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

5. Strengthens bone density

Since weighted push-ups add an element of resistance, they place stress on the bones, stimulating bone growth and density. It also reduces the risk of osteoporosis