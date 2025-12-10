7 Exercises That Can Improve Upper Body Strength

There are different types of exercise and each of them target very specific parts of the body. Some exercises target the core, some your thighs, legs, glutes or others. There are some which target your upper body. This includes your chest, back, shoulders, arms (biceps, triceps, forearms), and abs. When you perform upper body exercises, it focuses on your strength, endurance, posture and helps improve your daily functioning like lifting and carrying, among others. There are some exercises which help to improve your upper body strength.

Exercises For Upper Body Strength

1. Push-ups

This is the foundational bodyweight exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. This is one of the best exercises for building overall upper body strength without any equipment. Start in a plank position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, lower your body by bending the elbows while keeping your back straight until your chest nearly touches the ground. Then, push back up explosively. Regular practice, such as 3 sets of 10-15 reps can help enhance muscular endurance and stability.

2. Bench Press

This exercise primarily targets the pectorals, anterior deltoids, and triceps. Lie on a flat bench with feet planted firmly on the floor, grip a barbell or dumbbells slightly wider than shoulder-width, lower the weight controllably to your chest, then drive it upward by extending the arms fully. Ask for help when you're using heavy barbell sets. Aim for 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps. This exercise not only builds mass but also improves pressing power, which can be beneficial for sports like basketball or wrestling.

3. Overhead Press

Overhead presses, whether standing or seated, help to develop the deltoids, triceps, and upper chest. It also helps improve core stability and shoulder mobility, which are essential for overhead activities and posture correction. Hold a barbell or dumbbells at shoulder height keeping your feet shoulder-width apart. Press the weight straight overhead until arms lock out, then lower slowly to avoid shoulder strain. Keep the core braced to prevent arching the back. Perform 3 sets of 6-10 reps.

4. Pull-ups

This helps in latissimus dorsi, biceps, rhomboids, and rear deltoids development and helps create balanced upper body strength and a V-shaped torso. Hold a pull-up bar overhand at shoulder-width, hang fully extended, then pull your body up until the chin clears the bar, squeezing the back at the top before you come down. Try to perform 3 sets.

5. Bent-over Rows

This exercise helps to benefit the upper back, including traps, rhomboids, and rear delts. It also works on biceps and forearms by pulling strength that supports spinal health and counters bench press forward bias. Hinge at the hips with a flat back, knees slightly bent, holding dumbbells or a barbell. Pull the weight to your lower chest or abdomen by retracting the scapulae, then extend your arms fully. Do 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps with a full range.

6. Dips

Dips target the lower chest, triceps, and front deltoids, helping to improve strength and shoulder stability. It should be done with proper form on parallel bars or rings. Hold the bars shoulder-width, arms extended lifting your body, then bend elbows to lower until shoulders are below elbows and avoid flaring before pressing back up. Do 3 sets of 8-15 reps.

7. Bicep Curls

Bicep curls with variations like hammer or concentration curls help build arm and forearm strength. It complements compound lifts for complete upper body development. Stand with dumbbells at sides, palms forward, curl weights to shoulders keeping elbows tucked, then lower slowly. Alternate arms or use an EZ-bar. Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps for best contraction.

Performing these exercises 2-3 times weekly with progressive overload can help build upper body strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.