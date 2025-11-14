6 Easy Strength Training Exercises You Can Do At Home This Winter

Temperatures have been dipping, and the air quality index (AQI) remains in the "severe" category in Delhi-NCR. Both of these factors have pushed people to stay at home, preventing them from performing outdoor exercises or physical activities. However, it is important to stay physically active, even when you're at home.

While you might not have any gym equipment at home, you can still perform some exercises that help you stay active and burn calories. These could be strength training exercises, cardio workouts, or high-intensity interval training. You can choose your exercises depending upon your needs. There are several strength training exercises that you can do easily at home during winters. These are easy and can be tweaked according to your requirements.

Strength Training Exercises To Do At Home

Here, take a look at some easy strength training exercises that you can do at home this winter.

Push-Ups

Push-ups are an upper body exercise that helps to strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. You can start in a plank position with hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width. Then, lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor, then push back up. For beginners, modified push-ups on the knees can be beneficial. Push-ups are great for boosting metabolism and maintaining upper body strength.

Planks

Planks are great for your core and posture. Lie face down, lift your body onto your forearms and toes, and keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for as long as you can. This exercise helps to engage the abdominal muscles, lower back, and shoulders, which eventually helps to build endurance and prevent back pain, especially when you tend to sit more during winter.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a simple cardio exercise that engages different muscle groups. Stand with feet together and arms at your sides, jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead, then jump back to the starting position. This exercise helps to warm up the body, boost heart rate, and is perfect for starting your indoor winter workout.

Squats

Squats are a foundational exercise that benefits your legs, glutes and core. To perform a squat, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your hips as if sitting in a chair, keeping your back straight and then return to the starting position. This exercise helps build lower body strength, improves flexibility, and helps maintain mobility even during the colder months.

Lunges

Lunges target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Begin with stepping forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees, then push back to the starting position. Alternate between both legs. This exercise helps to improve your balance, coordination, and lower body strength, making them ideal for home workouts.

Chair Dips

Chair dips are an effective exercise to strengthen the arms and shoulders using a sturdy chair. Sit on the edge of the chair, place your hands beside your hips, slide your hips off the chair, and lower your body by bending your elbows, then push back up. This exercise is especially useful for toning the triceps and shoulders, and can be done anywhere.

These exercises require little to no equipment and can be done even in small spaces. Incorporating them into a daily routine helps maintain strength, flexibility and overall health during the winter months when outdoor activity can become limited.

