Cardio Vs Strength? Nutritionist Says The Real Power Comes From Combining Both

When it comes to fitness, the debate over the “best” form of exercise has been ongoing for years. But experts agree on one thing – relying on just cardio or just strength training does not build a well-rounded, long-lasting level of fitness. It is the balance of both that builds stamina, strength and overall resilience.

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal uses a burning matchstick and a burning candle to deliver a powerful visual lesson on why combining high-intensity and low-intensity workouts is essential for cardiovascular health, strength and long-term metabolic fitness.

Comparing a burning matchstick to the effect of cardio, Nmami says: "This is cardio. Fast, explosive, burns more calories, boosts endurance and keeps your heart strong. And just like that, it's done."

The rapid flare demonstrates how running, cycling or HIIT can quickly raise the heart rate, increase energy expenditure and boost stamina. She emphasises that cardio is vital for improving circulation, oxygen capacity and overall cardiovascular fitness since it primarily works the heart and lungs.

Next, the nutritionist holds up a burning candle – its steady glow representing strength training. “Now this candle, that's strength training,” she adds. “It burns fat slowly, steadily and keeps burning calories even when the workout is done.”

Resistance exercises such as weightlifting, resistance bands or bodyweight workouts help build lean muscle mass, which in turn increases metabolism. This means the body continues burning calories even after the workout ends.

“A matchstick burns fast and a candle burns steady … Your body needs the spark that wakes it up and the flame that sustains it through the day,” reads the text attached to the post.

Nmami explains that each form of exercise offers very different benefits, but both are equally important. "Cardio and strength training together will work on your full body—stamina, endurance, strength and overall fitness," she claims. "Because your body needs both. A quick spark and a steady flame."

She advises against an “either-or” mindset. While cardio improves heart health and supports rapid calorie burn, strength training enhances posture, joint stability, hormonal balance and long-term fat loss. Depending too heavily on one form alone may slow progress or increase the risk of burnout and injury.

Nmami emphasises that “real fitness isn't about choosing sides. It is about letting both forms of movement build a body that is strong, resilient and full of lasting energy.”

A balanced blend of cardio and strength training, she says, is what truly lights the spark and keeps the flame of lifelong fitness burning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.