Health Expert Cautions Against Reusing Cooking Oil Amid Growing Safety Concerns

In many Indian kitchens, reusing leftover cooking oil is seen as a practical way to avoid wastage. But health experts say this seemingly harmless habit may be far more dangerous than most people realise. With chronic lifestyle diseases on the rise in India, nutritionists are urging families to stop reheating and reusing oil, stressing that the toxins created through repeated heating can have serious long-term effects on the body. Nutrition expert Suman Agarwal has shared a health advisory featuring her daughter, clinical nutritionist Juhi Agarwal, urging Indian households to stop the common practice of reusing cooking oil. In her Instagram post, Juhi explains why heating and using the same oil again can severely impact health – often without people realising it.

According to Juhi, "the fatty acids break down and release free radicals," which are highly reactive chemicals that can harm the body whenever oil is heated.

The risk increases because reused oil has a lower smoke point. “High flame cooking will release more free radicals, which you are eventually going to consume,” she says.

These free radicals have multiple negative effects on health. According to Juhi, they can raise LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, increase oxidative stress, trigger inflammation and worsen insulin resistance.

Over time, this combination can elevate the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and fatty liver— conditions already widespread in India.

Juhi Agarwal also highlights common kitchen mistakes that make reused oil even more harmful, such as storing previously heated oil in open containers. “This is also harmful because there is an acceleration of oxidation, which again increases the amount of free radical production,” she says.

Another misconception she addresses is that mixing fresh oil with reused oil reduces its toxicity. “This doesn't dilute the harmful compounds—it only spreads them,” she explains.

Similarly, while filtering oil removes food particles, it does not eliminate the harmful byproducts produced during frying. “You're only removing the food bits, you're not removing the harmful compounds that are still present in the oil,” she adds.

Her clear advice is: “Never reuse oil.” Instead, Juhi recommends using stable oils for Indian cooking, such as mustard, groundnut, avocado oil, coconut oil, or ghee. She also advises storing oils in sealed containers placed in cool, dark areas to slow oxidation.

Suman Agarwal reinforces her daughter's message in the caption, emphasising that reused oil not only loses nutritional value but also generates toxic chemicals that can harm the gut, heart and overall health. She also shares guidance on choosing the right oils for daily use.

“Here's why you should never reuse cooking oil and why storing it in an airtight container is non-negotiable,” Suman adds in the caption.

Both mother and daughter nutritionists offer one final piece of advice: switch cooking oils every few months. This ensures a balanced intake of different fats and prevents overdependence on any single type.

