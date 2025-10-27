5 Strength Moves Indian Women Need To Prevent Shoulder And Neck Pain From Long Work Hours

That persistent dull ache in the neck, shoulders is common after long working hours for most people, but perhaps it is a bit more daunting for women. Women are often juggling long working hours along with kitchen duties and childcare, which takes a toll on their neck and shoulder muscles. The pain threshold of these aches and pains can get debilitating to deal with on a daily basis. These aches are caused due to the presence of screens, poor posture and stress, and most importantly because of over- or excessive use. In order to beat this lifestyle byproduct, there are simple, no-equipment-needed strength moves that you can implement to build sustainable, pain-free strength. The word strength may be intimidating, but it's not about bulking up, but about protecting your spine while improving your posture.

Why Do Indian Women Need Strength Training?

Indian women are susceptible to developing certain health conditions from persistent neck and shoulder pain. They can further complicate daily schedules and quality of living. To understand the seriousness of the persistent neck and shoulder pain, here is a list of health conditions that can develop if the pain remains unaddressed:

Bone Health Deterioration and Osteoporosis : This can happen due to prolonged disregard for strengthening training, as a lack of exercise in the shoulder and neck muscles can lead to low mineral density. This can increase the chance of developing osteoporosis(a disease where your bones become weak and fragile) as age advances.

: This can happen due to prolonged disregard for strengthening training, as a lack of exercise in the shoulder and neck muscles can lead to low mineral density. This can increase the chance of developing osteoporosis(a disease where your bones become weak and fragile) as age advances. Rise of Metabolic and Chronic Diseases : Diabetes, Heart Problems, Obesity, etc.

: Diabetes, Heart Problems, Obesity, etc. Decreased Physical Function and Mobility : Decrease in quality of life.

: Decrease in quality of life. Mental Health Implications: Depression, anxiety, negative body image. The root causes that inflict neck and shoulder pain in Indian woman are as follows: Desk/ Work-from-Home Culture : Hours spent looking down at screens (phones, laptops, tablets)

: Hours spent looking down at screens (phones, laptops, tablets) Household Duties : Bending over, cooking, cleaning, or sweeping.

: Bending over, cooking, cleaning, or sweeping. Carrying Heavy Loads: Lifting children, heavy laundry, grocery bags, often puts strain on one shoulder rather than distributing the weight evenly.

These kinds of activities cause a strain on the neck and shoulders as the uneven weight distribution adds pressure on the muscles. This results in persistent aches and pains in the neck and shoulders.

The neglected muscles are as follows, which are affected and when they are strained, can cause issues:

Rhomboids (superficial back muscles near the shoulder that get strained when you sit for long hours or lift weights incorrectly)

(superficial back muscles near the shoulder that get strained when you sit for long hours or lift weights incorrectly) Traps (short for the trapezius muscle, which is located in the upper back)

(short for the trapezius muscle, which is located in the upper back) Rotator Cuff (muscles and tendons in your shoulder joint)

These three muscles are key in stabilizing the neck and shoulders. Along with your posture, these aspects play a key role in making sure that you don't have an ache or pain in the shoulder or neck.

Photo Credit: Freepik

What Are The 5 Essential Strength Moves For Indian Women?

1. Move 1: Wall Angels (The Posture Reset)

Goal: To strengthen the lower traps and improve upper back extension.

Benefit: Directly counteracts the forward-slumped, hunched posture caused because of desk work.

2. Move 2: Band Pull-Aparts (The Upper Back Shield)

Goal: Exercise the rhomboids and rear deltoids (large, thick triangular muscles in the shoulder joint) to strengthen them to deal with shoulder or neck pain. These two muscles are the key stabilizers that ensure that you don't have neck or shoulder pain.

Equipment: Can be performed using a resistance band, a dupatta, or a towel.

Benefit: Pulls the shoulders back and stabilizes the shoulder blades, reducing the load on the neck muscles.

3. Move 3: Scapular Push-Ups (The Rotator Cuff Fortress)

Goal: Dynamic stabilization of the shoulder blade (scapula) muscles.

Benefit: Essential for women who lift weights overhead( even a light pressure cooker, carry grocery bags, and prevent strain on neck or shoulders.

4. Move 4: Isometric (contracting your muscles without changing their length) Neck Extension (The Smartphone Drop Stopper)

Goal: Strengthen the deep cervical extensors (back of the neck) to combat 'Text neck'.

Execution: Pressing the back of the head into a hand/wall with no movement.

Benefit: Directly strengthens muscles responsible for keeping the head balanced over the spine.

5. Move 5: Dumbbell/Water Bottle Rows

Goal: Performing exercises with dumbbells offers full back strength. In turn, this exercise strengthens the lats, short for the Latissimus dorsi muscle in the lower back. And serves as a spinal erector: a set of muscles that straighten and rotate the back.

Equipment: Use water bottles, small kitchen tins, or a heavy book if no dumbbells are available.

Benefit: Builds the foundational back strength that supports all upper body management and posture.

A strong back and neck are the armour against the strain caused by the modern lifestyle. Women need to take care of themselves before they can effectively take care of their families. By practicing the above daily exercises to strengthen the shoulder and neck areas, they can ensure proper functioning and comfortable, healthy living.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

