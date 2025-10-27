<i>Jamtara 2</i> Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25, Found Hanging In Pune Flat

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in Netflix's Jamtara 2, has died by suicide. He was 25 years old, and the news had shaken Hindi and Marathi cinema.

According to Maharashtra Times, Sachin was found at his residence in Jalgaon's Parola. On October 23, 2025, his family members found him hanging in his Pune flat and rushed him to the hospital. He was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition worsened, and the family decided to shift him to another hospital in Dhule.

The doctors could not save the actor, and he died on October 24, around 1:30 am while his treatment was going on.

Sachin was not only an actor but also a software engineer. He was working at an IT Park in Pune and following his passion for acting. Family and friends remembered him as a determined person who had entertained them with his performance since childhood.

About Jamtara 2

Jamtara 2 is a sequel to Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega in 2020. It was a story about a phishing gang. In season 2, the gang assembles again to support one of their members, Gudiya in a political campaign against Brajesh Bhaan.

To raise the funds for the campaign, Rocky and Sunny scale up their scam, use innovative methods to commit fraud. Their challenge? The scene is set in the aftermath of demonetisation, when people have become cautious of impersonators. Hence, they had to get creative with phishing to gather a large amount for the political campaign.

The actors were lauded for their performances, and the plotline was also captivating.

