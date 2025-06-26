Trouble Doing Pushups? Try These Upper Body Strength Exercises Instead

Many people struggle with doing pushups, especially beginners or those with weak upper body strength, limited core stability, joint issues, or improper form. Pushups require coordination, muscular endurance, and strength in the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. If you find pushups challenging, it doesn't mean you can't build upper body strength. There are plenty of alternative exercises that target similar muscle groups in a more manageable way. These exercises help you progressively strengthen the muscles needed for pushups and can eventually help you perform them with ease and proper form. Keep reading as we share exercises you can perform instead of pushups.

10 Upper body strength exercises you can try if you can't perform pushups

1. Wall pushups

A gentler version of the standard pushup, wall pushups involve standing a few feet from a wall and pushing your body away from it. This reduces the weight your arms have to lift, making it perfect for beginners while still working your chest, shoulders, and triceps.

2. Incline pushups

Perform these with your hands on a sturdy surface like a bench or table. Incline pushups decrease the resistance compared to floor pushups, letting you build strength gradually. They mimic regular pushup motion while being easier on your joints.

3. Knee pushups

Also called modified pushups, these reduce the load on your upper body by keeping your knees on the ground. They engage the same muscles as regular pushups but are easier to control and perform with good form.

4. Shoulder taps

From a plank or modified plank position, lift one hand and tap the opposite shoulder. This works the core, shoulders, and arms while also helping with balance and control—key skills for progressing to full pushups.

5. Dumbbell chest press

Lying on your back (on a bench or floor), press dumbbells straight up from your chest. This targets your chest and triceps without involving core balance, making it a great pushup alternative to build pure upper body strength.

6. Bent-over dumbbell rows

These focus on the upper back, helping build balanced shoulder strength and posture. Stand with knees slightly bent, hinge at the hips, and pull dumbbells toward your ribs. Strong back muscles support better pushup form and reduce strain.

7. Plank holds

Holding a plank (on hands or forearms) improves core stability and shoulder endurance, both essential for pushups. Start with short intervals and increase as your strength builds.

8. Tricep dips

Using a stable surface, perform dips by lowering and raising your body with your arms. This isolates the triceps and shoulders, helping you develop the arm strength necessary for pushups.

9. Resistance band chest press

Secure a resistance band behind you and press forward like a pushup movement. This exercise simulates the pushup motion with adjustable resistance and is excellent for muscle control and endurance.

10. Arm Circles and shoulder raises

Simple but effective, these bodyweight or light dumbbell exercises target the deltoids and improve shoulder strength and mobility. Regular practice builds endurance and supports all pushing movements.

By consistently practicing these alternatives, you'll not only build the muscles necessary for doing pushups but also develop overall upper body strength, better form, and increased confidence in your workouts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.