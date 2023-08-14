7 Exercises To Help Build Your Upper Body Strength

Push-ups strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core muscles

Upper body strength refers to the overall muscular strength and endurance of the muscles in the upper body, including the muscles of the chest, back, shoulders, arms, and core. Upper body strength is essential for performing daily tasks such as lifting objects, pushing, pulling, carrying, and reaching overhead. It allows you to have better control and stability while performing these activities.

A strong upper body can help prevent injuries by improving stability, balance, and posture. It provides support to the back and shoulders, reducing the risk of strains and injuries during physical activities or even regular daily movements. Read on as we share tips to help you boost your upper body strength.

7 Exercises that can help boost upper body strength:

1. Push-ups

Start in a plank position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending the elbows, keeping your back straight, until your chest is close to the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Push-ups strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core muscles.

2. Bench press

Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Hold a barbell or dumbbells slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, lowering the weight towards your chest, and then push it back up. Bench press primarily targets the chest muscles, shoulders, and triceps.

3. Overhead press

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a barbell or dumbbells at shoulder height. Push the weight directly above your head until your arms are fully extended. Lower it back down to shoulder height. Overhead press develops the shoulders, triceps, and core stability.

4. Pull-ups

Hang from a pull-up bar with your hands shoulder-width apart and palms facing away from you. Pull your body up until your chin is above the bar, then slowly lower yourself back down. Pull-ups target the back, biceps, and shoulders.

5. Bent-over rows

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell or dumbbells. Bend forward at the waist with a straight back. Pull the weights up to your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body, then lower them back down. Bent-over rows strengthen the back muscles, biceps, and shoulders.

6. Dips

Position your hands shoulder-width apart on parallel bars, then extend your arms to lift your body. Bend your elbows to lower your body down, then push back up to the initial position. Dips work the chest, triceps, and shoulders.

7. Shoulder press

Sit or stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells or a barbell at shoulder height. Push the weight directly above your head until your arms are fully extended, then lower it back down. Shoulder press targets the deltoid muscles, triceps, and core stability.

It is important to start with lighter weights and gradually increase the intensity as you become more comfortable and stronger.

It's also essential to maintain proper form and consult a trainer or fitness professional if necessary to avoid injuries. It is important to note that proper form and technique, gradual progression, and consistency in training are crucial factors for safely and effectively improving upper body strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.