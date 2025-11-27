7 Easy Exercises You Can Do At Home To Achieve Toned Arms

Exercising at home is gaining prominence due to dipping temperatures and rising air pollution. Delhi on Wednesday (November 26) recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius, which is the lowest in November since 2022. The IMD said that Delhi's minimum temperature dropped 3.3 notches below the seasonal average on Wednesday. Along with this, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category, while Noida nearly touched the "severe" category with an AQI of 399.

Amid such conditions, people have been preferring to workout from home. However, when you workout from home, it doesn't mean you need to compromise on the quality of your physical activities and its results. You can perform specific exercises that can help you achieve the desired results. If you're looking to tone your arms, you can do so by doing exercises at home. Here are some easy exercises you can do at home to get toned arms.

Exercises To At Home To Achieve Toned Arms

Triceps Dips Using a Chair

This exercise targets the triceps at the back of your arms, which are important for toning your arms. Sit on the edge of a chair with your hands placed beside your hips. Lift your hips off the chair by straightening your arms, then lower your body by bending your elbows until your shoulders or back start to round slightly. Press back up to straighten your arms. This strengthens and tones the triceps and helps define arm shape.

Bicep Curls with Dumbbells or Household Items

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell or bottles filled with water in each hand. Keep your elbows close to your body and palms facing outward. Curl the weights towards your shoulders slowly, then lower them back down with control. This exercise benefits the biceps, helping to build muscle and sculpt the front of the arms.

Overhead Triceps Extensions

Hold a dumbbell or a filled water bottle with both hands and lift it straight overhead. Bend your elbows and lower the weight behind your head, which will help engage the triceps. Then extend your arms back up to the start position. This targets the long head of the triceps and helps improve overall arm definition. Keeping elbows tight and shoulders relaxed improves effectiveness.

Push-Up to Shoulder Tap

Get in a high plank position with your body in a straight line. Perform a push-up by lowering your chest toward the floor and then pushing back up. After the push-up, tap your left shoulder with your right hand and your right shoulder with your left hand. This variation engages the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, helping build muscle endurance and tone the arms and upper body.

Lateral Raises

Stand with dumbbells or weights in hand at your sides, palms facing down. Raise your arms sideways to shoulder height, creating a "T" shape with your body. Hold briefly and lower the weights slowly. This exercise strengthens and tones the shoulder muscles, helping in arm contour and preventing sagging.

Plank to Forearm Plank

Begin in a high plank position on your hands. Slowly lower one forearm to the floor, then the other, transitioning into a forearm plank. Reverse the movement to return to a high plank. This movement targets the triceps and shoulders while engaging the core for stability, improving overall arm tone and strength.

Arm Circles

Stand tall with your arms extended straight out to the sides. Make small circular movements with your arms forward for 30 seconds and then backward for another 30 seconds. This exercise helps strengthen shoulder muscles and tones the arms without equipment, improving muscle definition and endurance.

These exercises work well when you're working out at home with minimal or no equipment, as it gives you a balanced approach to arm toning by targeting biceps, triceps, shoulders, and supporting muscles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.