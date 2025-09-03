Squats, Planks, Push-Ups: Sara Ali Khan's Cable Workout Is No Joke

Bollywood's Sara Ali Khan just reminded fitness fans that sometimes the simplest workouts pack the biggest punch, especially when resistance is involved. In a new Instagram post shared by her trainer Namrata Purohit, Sara is seen powering through a tough session using cables and bands. The video shows her shuffling forward and back in a squat while strapped into a cable, then smoothly transitioning from a mountain pose to a high plank (Phalakasana). She even knocks out push-ups while still hooked to the cable, making the routine look both intense and fun.

The actress is seen using what Namrata refers to as "field power," adding resistance to seemingly simple manoeuvres to turn them into fierce difficulties. "These simple looking exercises can become so challenging with the right resistance," she writes in the caption of the post.

The phrase "field power" suggests a type of resistance training that increases muscular engagement by using external forces, such as weighted cables, resistance bands, or even specialised field-based equipment. Sara shows how adding additional pressure can make even a simple core exercise much more effective.

Resistance training (also called strength training or weight training) is essential for enhancing muscle tone, joint stability, and metabolic health; it's not merely about gaining mass. Resistance-based exercises can improve bone density, muscle strength, and functional fitness while promoting long-term weight control and metabolic efficiency, according to Better Health.

Strength training has several advantages for both mental and physical health, including:

Improves general mobility and joint protection by developing stronger, more resilient muscles.

Helps people maintain independence and lowers their chance of falling, which is crucial as they get older.

Gaining muscular mass helps you burn more energy at rest by increasing your resting metabolic rate.

May help elderly persons avoid or delay cognitive decline.

Improves performance in daily tasks and reduces weariness.

Relieves and prevents depression, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, and back pain.

Sara Ali Khan is always passionate about her exercise routine. Her fitness coach, Namrata Purohit, earlier posted another clip of the actress working out hard at the gym. Sara performed a variety of weighted exercises on a Pilates reformer.

