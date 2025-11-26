Arthritis: Exercises To Reduce Joint Pain In Hands During Winter

Arthritis is not a single disease but a family of disorders that attack joints and the tiny, complex joints in our hands and fingers are among the most commonly affected. Two patterns are responsible for most hand pain: osteoarthritis which is wear-and-tear cartilage loss that often affects the base of the thumb and the finger joints and inflammatory arthritis such as rheumatoid arthritis which is an immune-driven inflammation that commonly starts in small joints, including fingers and wrists. Now does it worsen in winter?

People often report that hand pain and stiffness get worse in winter. Many patients do feel more stiffness and pain during cold, damp months and some research links seasonal or cold-weather exposure to higher symptom reporting, possibly because cold increases muscle and joint stiffness, alters blood flow, and may increase pain sensitivity. But luckily, exercise helps. High-quality reviews show that tailored hand exercise programmes with range-of-motion moves, strengthening and functional retraining can reduce pain, improve stiffness and help people keep using their hands for everyday activities. Read on as we share exercises that can help reduce stiffness and pain in hands during winter.

Exercises to reduce joint pain in hands during winter

1. Finger bends

Start with fingers straight. Bend the top two joints while keeping knuckles straight, then make a full gentle fist, hold 3–5 seconds, then slowly open fingers straight. Try 10 repetitions, 1–3 times daily. It improves mobility through full range and fights morning stiffness.

2. Thumb touch

Touch the tip of each finger to the thumb, one at a time, making an “O” shape. Hold each touch 3 seconds. Try 5–10 touches per finger. This keeps thumb base mobile which is crucial because thumb base arthritis is common.

3. Tendon glide

With the palm up, start with fingers and thumb straight, then curl fingertips to the palm (hook fist), then make full fist, then open. Move through stages slowly. Try 8–12 cycles. It helps tendons slide smoothly and reduces stiffness from scar tissue or swelling.

4. Finger lifts

Lay hand flat on table, lift each finger one at a time a few centimetres, hold 2–3 seconds, set down. Try 8–12 lifts per finger. It builds tiny extensor muscles that stabilise fingers and ease joint load.

5. Ball squeeze

Use a soft rubber ball or rolled towel. Squeeze gently, hold 3–5 seconds, release.Try 10–15 squeezes. Frequency should be once daily building to twice. It improves grip strength. In winter use warm ball or warmed cloth to start.

6. Rubber band extension

Place a rubber band around finger tips and thumb and slowly open the fingers against resistance. Hold 2 seconds. Try 10–15 repetitions. It will help strengthen finger opening muscles that lose tone with arthritis.

7. Thumb stretch against palm

Gently pull the thumb away from the palm (radial deviation) with the other hand, hold 10–15 seconds. Repeat on both sides. Try 3–5 times. It maintains thumb base mobility and reduces pain when pinching.

General notes before you start

Warm your hands first, soak in warm water or rub them together for 1–2 minutes as cold hands are stiffer.

Do each exercise slowly, stop if pain spikes although a little discomfort is okay, sharp pain is not.

Aim for daily practice; start with 1 set of each and work up to 2–3 sets.

If you have inflammatory arthritis, check with your doctor/therapist first about timing.

Avoid heavy strengthening during a severe flare.

Arthritis commonly causes hand and finger pain, for mechanical reasons in osteoarthritis and inflammatory reasons in rheumatoid arthritis. Regular, simple hand exercises combined with warmth, pacing and professional guidance when needed helps reduce pain and stiffness and keeps hands functional through winter and beyond.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

