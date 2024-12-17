Winter Cold Causing Joint Pain? Try These Hacks For Relief

Staying inactive leads to increased stiffness and pain

Winter cold can exacerbate joint pain for several reasons. Cold weather leads to the contraction of muscles, tendons, and ligaments, making them stiffer and reducing joint mobility, which can intensify discomfort. Additionally, changes in barometric pressure can cause the tissues surrounding joints to expand, increasing pressure and pain. Those with conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, or old injuries may find their symptoms worsen during the colder months. Reduced physical activity due to the chill can further contribute to stiffness and inflammation. Fortunately, the several strategies mentioned below can help alleviate this discomfort and improve joint function in winter.

10 Hacks to reduce joint pain in winter

1. Stay warm with layered clothing

Keeping joints warm is essential to avoid stiffness and pain. Wear thermal or compression clothing and focus on insulating key areas like knees, elbows, and hands. Using heated blankets or warmers for specific joints helps maintain circulation and keeps tissues pliable.

2. Regular exercise

Maintaining an exercise routine boosts joint flexibility and reduces stiffness. Opt for low-impact activities like swimming, yoga, or indoor cycling. These activities help lubricate the joints, strengthen supporting muscles, and promote blood flow, which reduces inflammation.

3. Warm oil massages

Massaging affected joints with warm oils like sesame or mustard oil helps improve circulation and reduce stiffness. The warmth penetrates deep into the tissues, relaxing muscles and easing joint pain. Add a pinch of turmeric to the oil for added anti-inflammatory benefits.

4. Hot and cold therapy

Use heat packs to relax muscles and relieve stiffness, and cold packs to reduce inflammation and swelling. Alternating between hot and cold therapy for 15-20 minutes each can be effective in managing winter joint pain.

5. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water maintains joint lubrication and reduces friction between the bones. In winter, we often forget to drink water, but staying hydrated helps prevent dehydration-induced joint pain and inflammation.

6. Omega-3 fatty acid supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil or flaxseed oil, have anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce joint pain. Regular supplementation can minimise winter flare-ups and stiffness by decreasing inflammation around the joints.

7. Epsom salt baths

Soaking in a warm bath with Epsom salts can help reduce joint pain. Epsom salt contains magnesium, which relaxes muscles and reduces inflammation. Aim for a 15-20 minute soak to ease discomfort and improve flexibility.

8. Turmeric and ginger tea

Both turmeric and ginger have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking a warm cup of turmeric-ginger tea daily can help manage joint pain and stiffness by reducing inflammation and improving joint mobility.

9. Maintain healthy vitamin D levels

Vitamin D deficiency, common in winter due to reduced sunlight exposure, can worsen joint pain. Take vitamin D supplements or eat vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, fortified dairy, and eggs to support bone and joint health.

10. Avoid sedentary behaviour

Staying inactive leads to increased stiffness and pain. Set reminders to stretch or walk every hour. Incorporate gentle movement routines throughout the day to keep joints active, improve circulation, and prevent stiffness.

By incorporating these hacks, you can manage and reduce joint pain during the winter months effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.