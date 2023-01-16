Experiencing Joint Pain And Stiffness This Winter? Manage At Home With These 6 Tips

Joint pain and stiffness in winter is extremely common

Colder temperatures can lower blood flow to the fingers and toes, which may make joint pain worse. Another factor that could cause stiffness and soreness in the muscles is when the temperature drops. In addition, people spend more time indoors during the winter, which may reduce their exposure to sunlight and increase their risk of vitamin D insufficiency.

The chilly temperatures of winter can hurt you in more ways than one. Freezing temperatures, low barometric pressure, and precipitation only make joint pain worse for persons who already have it. It is possible to reduce the severity of sore, stiff joints and contribute to making winter's cold more tolerable. Continue reading as we share tips to help you manage joint pain and stiffness in winter.

Tips to combat joint pain and stiffness in winter:

1. Eat right

A balanced diet that includes lean proteins, increased fibre, refined carbs, and low saturated fat can help the body function better in the winter. Winter aches and pains can be lessened by drinking water all day long. Consuming foods that are simple to digest, such as vegetables, is crucial. Consuming vegetables with diuretic characteristics, such as cucumbers and carrots, can aid in the body's removal of waste.

2. Watch out for Vitamin D deficiency

Lack of vitamin D may make osteoarthritis and other joint-related issues worse. Vitamin D supplements should be taken, or you should make sure your diet is vitamin D-rich. A powerful source of omega-3 fatty acids is fish oil. Increase your consumption of milk, which is a great source of calcium and protein for the bones. Sunlight exposure aids in the body's absorption of vitamin D.

3. Drink ample water

Keep in mind that your body expends more energy while you're active in cold weather if you go outside to exercise or take part in winter sports. Overworking your muscles can cause joint pain and muscle fatigue very rapidly. You are not protected from dehydration by cold weather. Dehydration also makes it more difficult for your body to regulate its internal temperature. Refilling fluids will support your body's energy requirements and keep your muscles functioning normally.

4. Keep yourself warm

The body can experience quite a jolt from cold air, especially your joints. It's crucial to layer your clothing whether you're merely running errands or going for a walk. Consider donning extra socks and warm underwear. Wear tights or leggings to cover your knees, and insulated gloves to cover your wrists and wrist joints. To prevent falls, don't forget to wear supportive footwear or boots with sturdy tread.

5. Try ice/heat packs

Winter pains and discomfort can be relieved by using an ice pack to minimise swelling. Make sure the entire knee is covered before applying the ice pack. It also works nicely to apply a bag of frozen peas to the affected area. Be careful while using cold or heat therapy because being too aggressive or doing it too frequently can cause issues.

6. Keep moving

Even in the cold, it's crucial to keep the body moving. Even though you shouldn't attempt to manage severe joint discomfort without a doctor's supervision, stiff or sore joints shouldn't make you give up working out altogether. Your joints will stay healthy if you engage in low-impact exercise. To keep your body active and fit, try weight training, yoga or Pilates stretches, brisk walking, and indoor swimming in a warm pool.

These effective and easy tips will help you manage and reduce joint pain and stiffness in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.