Joint Pain In Winter Season: Know Possible Causes And Tips To Manage This Pain

Joint pain in winter may be due to less blood flow to the limbs

Injuries or ageing are typically linked to joint discomfort. Joint problems usually affect older individuals or athletes. Wintertime, however, brings about certain adjustments. Many persons who typically don't have joint pain at any other time of the year may do so during the winter.

The leading cause of joint pain in the winter is the chilly, low temperature. Our bodies endure muscle spasms in low temperatures, which can worsen our joints and result in stiffness. Our bodies' pain receptors become more sensitive in the winter, which intensifies our already intense agony. Due to limited sun exposure in the winter, vitamin D levels can also decrease, which can damage bones and joints.

Blood flow to our toes and fingers might deteriorate in cold temperatures when there is a risk of frostbite. Our tissues are prone to expand as a result of the environment's pressure reduction, which will strain and hurt our joints. They are various ways through which you can manage joint pain in winter. Continue reading as we discuss tips to help you manage joint pain during winter.

Here are some tips that will help reduce joint pain in winter:

1. Work out regularly

Even in the cold, it's imperative to keep your body moving. Even though you shouldn't attempt to manage severe joint discomfort without a doctor's supervision, stiff or sore joints shouldn't make you give up working out altogether. In the winter, we frequently feel less driven and more eager to stay inside where it's warm and comfortable. Your joints will stay healthy if you engage in low-impact exercise.

2. Keep the indoors warm

Keep yourself cosy and warm indoors. This will not only improve your attitude but also enable you to continue going. Fix any draughts in your house and maintain a reasonable temperature for your heat. One word of advice is to refrain from using heating pads and hot water bottles for an extended period of time, especially if you have diabetes or other health issues. Always use these heated devices in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions and your doctor's advice.

3. Eat more omega-3

It is well-recognised that omega-3 fatty acids lessen joint inflammation. They can keep your joints from becoming stiff if you include them in your diet. To manage joint pain during the winter, eat foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, and avocados.

4. Eat right

A balanced diet that includes lean proteins, increased fibre, refined carbs, and low saturated fat can help the body function better in the winter. Winter aches and pains can be lessened by drinking water all day long. Consuming foods that are simple to digest, such as vegetables, is crucial. Consuming vegetables with diuretic characteristics, such as cucumbers and carrots, can aid in the body's removal of waste.

5. Get massages

When it comes to pain, it's common for part of it to come from the joint and others from the muscles that surround it. Studies have indicated that enjoying an hour-long massage every week for 2 months can lessen discomfort.

6. Stay hydrated

Although staying hydrated is necessary year-round, the winter months are when it's most crucial. When it's sunny and warm, people frequently consider drinking extra water, but in the winter, the dry air leaves you feeling fatigued and achy from dehydration. Don't forget to drink plenty of water. Aim for 8 glasses of water each day, more so if you exercise or stay active.

Keep these points in mind if you suffer from joint pain in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.